PhD student cracks long-standing energy problem with new breakthrough device: 'We took these designs from nature'

What do desert lizards and leafy plants have in common with futuristic fuel cells? Thanks to a student researcher in Toronto, the answer might just be the key to a cleaner, cheaper energy future.

Eric Chadwick, a Ph.D. student in mechanical engineering at the University of Toronto, is leading the charge to solve one of the biggest headaches facing hydrogen fuel cells: water buildup.

These systems produce electricity by mixing hydrogen with oxygen, with the leftovers being only water and heat. However, too much water can back things up and slow everything down, like a clogged drain in your sink.

In an article posted to Tech Xplore by Canadian Light Source, Chadwick and his team found their fix in nature. Some lizards that live in dry environments have scales that move water toward their mouths. Certain plants do something similar, using the veins in their leaves to guide droplets to the edges so they fall to the ground and reach the roots.

The team used these natural patterns to redesign new internal channels of fuel cells called flow fields, helping the water drain more efficiently.

When they tested their prototype at the Canadian Light Source, the differences were eye-opening. Their new design delivered 30% more peak power than traditional cells. It also distributed hydrogen and oxygen more evenly, helping the system run more smoothly and use its platinum catalyst more efficiently.

Better fuel cells could unlock more reliable power in everyday places, from off-grid homes to refrigerated trucks and emergency shelters. Cities could use them to replace diesel generators and cut maintenance costs, while companies could save money by switching to a lower-maintenance, pollution-free power source.

That means cleaner air and fewer heat-trapping gases, both of which have major health benefits for nearby communities.

This design strategy, called biomimicry, is popping up all over clean tech. Engineers have looked to whale fins for inspiration when building quieter, more efficient wind turbines. The spiral pattern of sunflower heads has helped optimize rooftop solar panel layouts.

Companies like EnergySage are also making it easier for homeowners to adopt solar and save on energy costs, a win-win for budgets and the planet.

Chadwick and his team are already thinking ahead. Next up, they plan to scale the technology using computer modeling.

"We took these designs from nature and optimized them," Chadwick said. "But there's always room for more improvement."

If successful, these leafy, lizard-inspired cells could soon be powering homes, clinics, and trucks across the map, showing how nature's time-tested tricks might just help us build a smarter, healthier, and more sustainable energy future.

