Historic deal pushes sweeping reform across commercial shipping: 'The first industry in the world with internationally mandated targets'

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

For the first time, commercial shipping companies will be required to transition to cleaner fuels or they will face fines.

According to the BBC, after nearly a decade of negotiations, countries in the UN's International Maritime Organization agreed on a way to combat polluting gases from ships. The deal passed on April 11.

The deal requires large international vessels to adopt less toxic fuel sources and increase their use or face fines of "up to $380 per ton" of polluting gases released from burning the fuel, per the BBC.

The BBC said, "The agreement means it is now the first industry in the world with internationally mandated targets to reduce emissions."

Jesse Fahnestock, director of decarbonisation at the Global Maritime Forum, said, "[It] is to be celebrated."

So what kind of fuels could these ships use? According to the European Maritime Safety Agency, there are many options available for vessels that could "enter the market relatively quickly," including "e-ammonia, e-hydrogen, e-diesel, e-methane, and e-methanol." 

Companies are working on these alternatives. For example, a Norwegian-based shipping company, Yara, created the first container ship to run on clean ammonia. It's expected to set sail in 2026 and travel between Norway and Germany. 

Another Norwegian company, Purus Maritime, purchased hydrogen fuel worth $2.75 million for a hybrid ship it commissioned. In addition to hydrogen, it will also run on e-methanol, and it features solar panels and batteries. 

According to the BBC, shipping accounts for about 3% of global heat-trapping gases, but the industry has had a hard time cutting its pollution because of costs. However, the fines in this deal will go into a fund for more environmentally friendly fuel. 

The shipping industry currently has a negative impact on human health. The World Resource Institute said toxic gases affect the respiratory system and put people at risk of heart and lung disease. 

Adopting cleaner fuel sources will protect human health and the ocean's health. Economist Impact said reducing polluting gases "will help preserve marine biodiversity [and] restore degraded ecosystems."

While this deal is the first of its kind, Fahnestock believes more needs to be done. 

You can use your voice to let your representatives know you want stricter rules in the shipping industry to reduce the risk of human and ocean health effects. Additionally, you could invest in companies working on alternative fuel sources and ships run by them. 

