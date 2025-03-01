  • Business Business

Revolutionary new power generator will spark a massive change across various industries: 'Increasingly ready to transition'

The second-generation H-Power S+ 200kW generator boasts a 34% smaller footprint.

by Simon Sage
The second-generation H-Power S+ 200kW generator boasts a 34% smaller footprint.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

U.K.-based AFC Energy recently announced a new hydrogen power generator with some marked improvements.

The second-generation H-Power S+ 200kW generator boasts a 34% smaller footprint, 28% lighter weight, and a price tag that is 65% lower than its predecessor. It's being deployed with the help of a government Red Diesel Replacement grant, which aims to replace industrial machinery powered by fossil fuels with eco-friendly equivalents. The scheme rewarded AFC Energy up to £4.8 M to build hydrogen generators supported with battery storage at off-grid quarry sites in Surrey.

Hydrogen is a promising net-zero fuel source, but its environmental benefits hinge on how it's made. Burning hydrogen doesn't create any pollution, but producing hydrogen requires a fair bit of energy. If that energy comes from fossil fuels, it's possible to eliminate any relative emissions reduction. For that reason, it's preferable to make hydrogen fuel using renewable energy.

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

In terms of effectiveness, hydrogen is seeming more and more viable in the aviation industry. Large-scale batteries become impractical when there are high energy needs in remote locations, so it's likely we'll see a future where both hydrogen and pure electric power both have their uses.

The quarry where AFC Energy is applying hydrogen technology is in the concrete industry, which desperately needs to lower its environmental impact. We've seen concrete alternatives bubble up occasionally, but concrete's necessity in day-to-day construction leaves a steep barrier for newcomers. AFC Energy is keen to help existing players in the concrete sector operate more sustainably.

"Having successfully delivered on our commitment to field deploy multiple H-Power Tower Generators with customers and partners over the past 18 months, it is clear industry is increasingly ready to transition away from polluting diesel generators at construction and temporary power sites," said AFC Energy CEO Adam Bond.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x