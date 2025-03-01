Revolutionary new power generator will spark a massive change across various industries: 'Increasingly ready to transition'

U.K.-based AFC Energy recently announced a new hydrogen power generator with some marked improvements.

The second-generation H-Power S+ 200kW generator boasts a 34% smaller footprint, 28% lighter weight, and a price tag that is 65% lower than its predecessor. It's being deployed with the help of a government Red Diesel Replacement grant, which aims to replace industrial machinery powered by fossil fuels with eco-friendly equivalents. The scheme rewarded AFC Energy up to £4.8 M to build hydrogen generators supported with battery storage at off-grid quarry sites in Surrey.

Hydrogen is a promising net-zero fuel source, but its environmental benefits hinge on how it's made. Burning hydrogen doesn't create any pollution, but producing hydrogen requires a fair bit of energy. If that energy comes from fossil fuels, it's possible to eliminate any relative emissions reduction. For that reason, it's preferable to make hydrogen fuel using renewable energy.

In terms of effectiveness, hydrogen is seeming more and more viable in the aviation industry. Large-scale batteries become impractical when there are high energy needs in remote locations, so it's likely we'll see a future where both hydrogen and pure electric power both have their uses.

The quarry where AFC Energy is applying hydrogen technology is in the concrete industry, which desperately needs to lower its environmental impact. We've seen concrete alternatives bubble up occasionally, but concrete's necessity in day-to-day construction leaves a steep barrier for newcomers. AFC Energy is keen to help existing players in the concrete sector operate more sustainably.

"Having successfully delivered on our commitment to field deploy multiple H-Power Tower Generators with customers and partners over the past 18 months, it is clear industry is increasingly ready to transition away from polluting diesel generators at construction and temporary power sites," said AFC Energy CEO Adam Bond.

