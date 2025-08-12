High school graduate awarded scholarship for innovative community project — here's how it's making a difference

The project has already attracted more than 1,500 supporters through a dedicated Facebook group.

In a hopeful example of youth-driven change, high school graduate Katelyn Massey is proving that anyone can create an idea that has an impact across an entire community.

Katelyn, a graduate of Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, received a $5,000 national scholarship from the Girl Scouts of the USA for her Gold Award project, which she called the "Friends Fridge".

Photo Credit: Reddit

Her project is a solar-powered, 24/7-access community fridge located in the heart of Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Katelyn, motivated by the growing food insecurity in Marlborough and the surrounding areas, designed the Friends Fridge to offer free, fresh food to anyone in need. Local businesses, grocery stores, and home gardeners contribute donations so the fridge can stay stocked.

Katelyn also partnered with local artists to create a vibrant mural, transforming the fridge into an inviting space. At the top of the fridge's design is a painting of an avocado with "Friends Fridge" written in blocky text below it.

The project has already attracted more than 1,500 supporters through a dedicated Facebook group with members who volunteer to maintain and sustain the site.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Katelyn's commitment to this incredible project has earned her the highest honor in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award, as well as the Bronze Patrick Henry Medal from The Military Order of the World Wars, recognizing the initiative's measurable, sustainable impact.

As for Katelyn's future, she plans on attending Georgia Tech to study electrical engineering and will use her new scholarship to help pay for her future.

The Friends Fridge project is a powerful reminder of what's possible when the brightest minds of our youth are actively involved in creating sustainable solutions for the future.

Supporting initiatives like these through donations and other forms of support is crucial to ensuring more community-friendly projects come to fruition.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







