  • Tech Tech

High school graduate awarded scholarship for innovative community project — here's how it's making a difference

The project has already attracted more than 1,500 supporters through a dedicated Facebook group.

by Matthew Marini
The project has already attracted more than 1,500 supporters through a dedicated Facebook group.

Photo Credit: iStock

In a hopeful example of youth-driven change, high school graduate Katelyn Massey is proving that anyone can create an idea that has an impact across an entire community.

Katelyn, a graduate of Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, received a $5,000 national scholarship from the Girl Scouts of the USA for her Gold Award project, which she called the "Friends Fridge".

The project has already attracted more than 1,500 supporters through a dedicated Facebook group.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Her project is a solar-powered, 24/7-access community fridge located in the heart of Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Katelyn, motivated by the growing food insecurity in Marlborough and the surrounding areas, designed the Friends Fridge to offer free, fresh food to anyone in need. Local businesses, grocery stores, and home gardeners contribute donations so the fridge can stay stocked.

Katelyn also partnered with local artists to create a vibrant mural, transforming the fridge into an inviting space. At the top of the fridge's design is a painting of an avocado with "Friends Fridge" written in blocky text below it.

The project has already attracted more than 1,500 supporters through a dedicated Facebook group with members who volunteer to maintain and sustain the site.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Katelyn's commitment to this incredible project has earned her the highest honor in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award, as well as the Bronze Patrick Henry Medal from The Military Order of the World Wars, recognizing the initiative's measurable, sustainable impact.

As for Katelyn's future, she plans on attending Georgia Tech to study electrical engineering and will use her new scholarship to help pay for her future.

The Friends Fridge project is a powerful reminder of what's possible when the brightest minds of our youth are actively involved in creating sustainable solutions for the future.

Supporting initiatives like these through donations and other forms of support is crucial to ensuring more community-friendly projects come to fruition.

What community solar benefit appeals to you most?

No need for panels 😅

Easy to sign up 👏

Big energy savings 💰

It supports clean energy 💚

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x