Youth activists defeat trade association in fight over home-building policy: 'An existential threat to our community'

"We had a responsibility to do what we could in our community."

A West Coast youth movement has effectively boosted electrification efforts for new construction projects in Ashland, Oregon, through advocacy. The effort impressively overcame opposition from trade groups and unions in the construction and gas industries, according to OregonLive (OL).

The city council voted without dissent in February to charge new developers a "carbon pollution fee" if they install natural gas heaters and other appliances in new buildings. The goal is to expand cleaner electric use, the story said. The decision came after local youth held a campaign to lobby for support.

"We recognized the climate crisis poses an existential threat to our community and to the globe and that we had a responsibility to do what we could in our community to tackle the causes of this crisis," Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham told OL.

It's a regulatory trend stretching from coast to coast. Ashland's measure was modeled after one from Vermont. A version in Eugene, Oregon, was rescinded after an appeal challenging a Berkeley, California, rule of the same nature was successful, OL reported. But in March, Wired reported that a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by trade groups against a natural gas ban on new builds in New York City, a counter to the Berkeley ruling.

The litigation tangle could determine crucial public health policy. Yale Climate Connections reported that gas stoves release dangerous benzene vapors into homes. It's a known carcinogen, according to the publication. The article cited a study that linked nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases to gas stoves.

There are nearly 100 local governments around the country considering measures like Ashland's, with the goal of also reducing heat-trapping air pollution linked by NASA to greater risks for extreme weather, according to OL. Rulemaking in California is also targeting small gas engines, some prohibiting their sale and use.

By going electric, residents can enjoy high-tech appliances and machines that can provide savings and even speedier cooking, as is the case with induction cooktops. It's an easy switch for renters and homeowners alike, avoiding dangerous gas vapors with an appliance that provides easier meal prep and cleanup with greater efficiency. It can be part of an overall shift to modernizing your home with energy-saving tech.

You can save $840 off the cost of a full induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. And small countertop versions can be bought for as low as $50. The IRA credits likely won't last forever, as President Donald Trump has said he intends to rescind the benefits. But repealing it requires an act of Congress. The Georgetown Environmental Law Review explained that cancellation may not be a rubber stamp, as many Republican states are benefiting from the measure.

In Ashland, builders can avoid serious fines by going electric. Penalties range from less than $200 for a gas dryer install to more than $4,000 for a furnace, per OL.

In the end, planet-friendly youth helped to push the regulation into action by helping to convince the city council that cutting air pollution is crucial to securing a healthy future. They garnered signatures, held rallies, and offered testimonies.

"That is what motivated the City of Ashland to pass this ordinance," Graham said in the story.

