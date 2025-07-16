Pioneering 15-year-old turns overlooked item into cash with jaw-dropping business model: 'It's just an amazing feeling'

"I've always loved National Geographic. I grew up watching all their stuff and reading everything they put out."

Cash Daniels isn't just any high school student; he's also a freshwater conservationist, entrepreneur, and advocate who's turning discarded fishing line into a safer future for people and wildlife, as reported by The Pulse.

At just 15 years old, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, teen is leading Lines of Hope, a youth-powered recycling initiative that's keeping thousands of miles of harmful plastic out of rivers.

Daniels strives to protect waterways and the species that depend on them, all while inspiring other young people to get involved.

His work recently earned recognition from the National Geographic Society and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, who honored him with a Distinguished Achievement Award through the 2025 Slingshot Challenge and $5,000.

"I've always loved National Geographic. I grew up watching all their stuff and reading everything they put out. To be associated with National Geographic and to be honored by National Geographic Society, it's just an amazing feeling knowing that they recognize me because everyone there are heroes to me," said Daniels.

Daniels' journey began at seven, when he started picking up litter near rivers. By nine, he launched Lines of Hope after realizing how common and dangerous discarded fishing line is. Often invisible underwater, this durable plastic can entangle birds, fish, turtles, and other animals.

With that knowledge, Daniels began installing DIY fishing line recycling bins at local boat ramps, then expanded to Tennessee state parks after partnering with the state's Department of Environment and Conservation.

So far, he and his volunteer crew — made up of friends from church or school — have collected more than 6,000 miles of fishing line and counting.

By recycling that line into new fish habitats and keeping waterways clean, Daniels is helping prevent wildlife deaths and protect one of Tennessee's most vital resources.

Daniels' achievements go beyond cleanups. He runs a small recycling business, participates in monthly river events, and plans to pursue dual enrollment at Bryan College for a business degree while independently studying photography, which he hopes to use to spread his conservation message on platforms like Instagram and Netflix.

"I want to do photography and oceanography and make documentaries," he told The Pulse. "Because everybody's watching a Netflix documentary and everybody's scrolling Instagram, so social media and making documentaries is the way to get my message out."

Daniels also has his eye on a business degree to help him grow his environmental ventures.

With heart, hustle, and a growing team of young changemakers behind him, Daniels is showing what's possible when passion meets action. And most of all, his passion shows you can take climate action at any age.

