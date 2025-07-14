Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that could slash costs of solar panels: 'Has the potential to contribute to the energy transition'

The project is four years in the making.

Solar energy experts in Germany are putting sun-catching cells under the magnifying glass with astounding results, according to multiple reports.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems team is perfecting the use of lenses to concentrate sunlight onto solar panels, reducing size and costs while increasing performance, Interesting Engineering and PV Magazine reported.

The "technology has the potential to contribute to the energy transition, facilitating the shift toward more sustainable and renewable energy sources by combining minimal carbon footprint and energy demand with low levelized cost of electricity," the researchers wrote in a study published by the IEEE Journal of Photovoltaics.

The sun-catcher is called a micro-concentrating photovoltaic, or CPV, cell. The lens makes it different from standard solar panels that convert sunlight to energy with average efficiency rates around 20%, per MarketWatch. Fraunhofer's improved CPV cell has an astounding 36% rate in ideal conditions and is made with lower-cost parts. It cuts semiconductor materials "by a factor of 1,300 and reduces module areas by 30% compared to current state-of-the-art CPV systems," per IE.

It's just over a square foot in size, using a compact design that unlocks production efficiencies and better pricing — all while shining on performance. A two-axis tilt with the ability to track the sun helps to capitalize on solar opportunity, IE continued.

A 60 cell-lens prototype was studied for a year. In "real-world" conditions, CPVs achieved up to 33.6% efficiency. The 36% mark was posted at 167 degrees Fahrenheit. The prototype showed no signs of degradation, according to IE.

The improvement in CPV tech is among numerous breakthroughs in the sector. Long-lasting perovskite cells being developed at Rice University could help to unlock the tech for widespread use. California's GAF Energy created amazing solar shingles that can be nailed, another example for home use.

Adding solar can reduce or eliminate your utility bill. EnergySage can help you to unlock available tax incentives on the federal and state levels as well as get the right pro installer. The guidance can save around $10,000 on upfront costs. The expense can vary based on size, but EnergySage said a system can go for nearly $30,000 before incentives. That's why having a trusted advocate to help you navigate the process is important.

Community solar is a leasing option that can save you around $150 a year by renting panels on nearby solar farms. No tech is required at home.

All the options capitalize on free, abundant sun energy, which produces no air pollution. Cutting production of heat-trapping fumes is crucial, as the World Health Organization reported that 99% of Earth's population breathes air that's below its standards. It is causing increased lung, heart, and other health risks. Dirty air is even being linked to dementia cases.

At Fraunhofer, the CPV project is four years in the making. Next up is the creation of a startup to bring the tech to market. There are also plans to produce an improved version with a 37% efficiency rate, all per IE.

