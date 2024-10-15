Tokyo scientists develop game-changing technology that can turn common air pollutant into fuel: 'A viable option for society'

It's part of a fascinating field of research that can prevent air pollution from lingering in the atmosphere.

Experts in the carbon-capture field have developed innovative methods of corralling heat-trapping gases — using everything from giant vacuums to filters.

Now, a team from Tokyo Metropolitan University says it has a powerful way to use the caught carbon dioxide — by turning it into cleaner fuel. The process was described in a lab report published by EurekAlert.

"Using state-of-the-art catalysts and chemical processes, work is underway to try and convert the captured product into something more useful for society," the lab summary explained.

The advanced technique uses an electrochemical cell with two electrodes and an electrolyte, which are parts typically needed for a battery, as well. However, the Tokyo tech is a bit different.

In the summary, the team calls the setup a bicarbonate electrolyzer. While it sounds like something the Ghostbusters might use to trap specters, this invention can effectively transform scary air pollution into formate fuel.

Formate is often used as a road de-icer and is nontoxic. It can also be used in fuel cells to make electricity, similar to hydrogen, as noted by the publication SCI.

The electrolyzer converts bicarbonate ions, a form of carbon dioxide, into formate ions in a seemingly hectic scenario that includes moving hydrogen ions, a polymer electrolyte, and other elements, per EurekAlert and the University of Rochester Medical Center.

By dissolving carbon dioxide in alkaline solutions like bicarbonate, the experts avoid issues faced when trying to create fuel using carbon dioxide in gas form. The latter approach is highly inefficient, the experts reported. The cell was able to produce the formate fuel with an 85% efficiency rate, operating "smoothly" for more than 30 hours.

"Once the water has been driven off, all that is left is solid, crystalline formate fuel," the summary notes.

London-based Emissions Capture Company's invention is capturing the gases at a South African Nestle plant right from the stack. The pollution is being turned into harmless baking soda that can be used in other products.

Other efforts, like the government-backed vacuum concept, would pump the fumes safely underground for storage.

Climate scientists consider reducing air pollution crucial to curb worst-case scenarios linked by NASA to planet warming. Floods, wildfires, and severe storms are among the concerns.

At home, you can help transform your abode into a cleaner living space with some easy, money-saving hacks. Washing your clothes on the cold cycle can cut massive power use, as can switching to LEDs. Both moves can each result in savings worth hundreds of dollars a year.

The easy changes can also reduce the amount of air pollution that needs to be dealt with, including projects like the one being developed by researchers in Tokyo.

For their part, the experts are eager for their tech to soon make an impact.

"The team hopes their new bicarbonate electrolyzer can be a viable option for society as it strives toward a green transformation," the summary stated, per EurekAlert.

