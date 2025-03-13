  • Tech Tech

Scientists sound the alarm over concerning chemicals lurking in common products: 'They shouldn't be exposed in the first place'

by Tina Deines
Photo Credit: iStock

One University of Michigan scientist says that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals" or PFAS, can cause changes in cells that can lead to cancer, even at relatively low levels of exposure. 

What's happening?

Jackie Goodrich, a research associate professor of environmental health sciences at UM's School of Public Health, has been assessing the effects of PFAS on firefighters, who are exposed to these chemicals in their uniforms and firefighting foams, and children. 

Her work, which was summarized in the Toledo Blade, specifically focuses on how PFAS can cause changes within a human body cell. For instance, PFAS may deactivate tumor suppressor genes while also turning on genes that promote cancerous processes and cell growth, Goodrich said. They can also disrupt hormone signaling, harm cells, and modify the immune system.

In her studies on firefighters and newborns, Goodrich has observed such changes at exposure levels near the median for the U.S. population. Meanwhile, people who are more heavily exposed at their work or residence can experience PFAS levels that are around 50 to 500 times greater than what she has observed in firefighters, putting them at greater risk for "bigger, more dramatic changes," she said.

Why is PFAS research important?

Goodrich's ongoing research adds to a growing knowledge base on the health impacts of PFAS. For example, one study found that exposure to PFAS can alter the expressions of certain genes within the brain. Another paper tied these chemicals to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women.

Most Americans have been exposed to PFAS and have it in their blood, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. For instance, one study found that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-laced tap water, and it can also be found in everyday household items like water-resistant clothing and non-stick cookware.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

According to Goodrich, "It shouldn't be up to consumers and workers to have to avoid PFAS; they shouldn't be exposed in the first place."

What's being done about PFAS?

Though the Blade article notes that PFAS can linger in the environment for thousands of years, scientists have identified a few ways to break them down in water. In fact, one University of Illinois team discovered a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. 

In the meantime, governments have started to form legislation to reduce PFAS exposure. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for example, estimates its plans will "reduce PFAS exposure for approximately 100 million people and prevent thousands of premature deaths, tens of thousands of serious illnesses, including cancers and liver and heart impacts in adults, and immune and developmental impacts to infants and children." 

You can help reduce your exposure by looking for PFAS-free brands, opting for nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

