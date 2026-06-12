Ford's $30,000 EV pickup is now 'out in the wild' as prototypes get ready for public testing

The pickup offers more cabin space than a Toyota RAV4 and is cheaper than a Tesla Model Y.

Ford's long-promised affordable electric pickup is inching closer to launch, with the automaker saying prototype trucks are already in testing and could soon appear on public roads.

What's happening?

Ford's upcoming four-door midsize electric truck has entered the prototype phase ahead of its expected 2027 release, Electrek reported.

In fact, Michigan drivers may soon start spotting camouflaged test vehicles. Ford spokesperson Dave Tovar told the Detroit Free Press that the prototypes are "out in the wild" but have not yet been driven on public roads. Electrek reported that street testing in the Wolverine State is expected to start "in the next few weeks."

Ford has said the pickup will debut its new Universal Electric Vehicle platform, which the company says should cut costs and improve efficiency. The automaker is also using newer manufacturing techniques such as "megacasting," which Electrek reported would significantly reduce the parts count.

Ford is positioning the pickup as an ideal middle ground — offering more cabin space than a Toyota RAV4 while being cheaper than a Tesla Model Y.

Why does this matter?

A midsize electric pickup priced around $30,000 could appeal to a broad swath of U.S. drivers by offering a practical size, usable space, and lower everyday costs than many SUVs. Electric vehicles can help drivers save money on fuel and routine maintenance because they don't require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts that need servicing.

Charging an EV at home can also be significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. Adding solar panels can reduce costs even further since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or pulling electricity from the grid.

Plus, for Ford, a truck that can compete not only with other EVs but also with gas models could make it easier for more drivers to switch to cleaner transportation.

Ford's EV sales have fallen sharply this year, so a more affordable model could also help restore momentum. If the truck succeeds, it could give drivers a way to reduce tailpipe pollution without giving up the utility and versatility of a pickup.

What are people saying?

"The project is going well," Ford CFO Sherry House said. "We're on plan for our 2027 launch.

"It's going to be affordable, and we think it's affordable to the point that it's not just competing against EVs, it's also competing against gas-powered vehicles as well."

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