Homeowner shares real-world energy bill after installing rooftop solar panels: 'C'mon sunshine!'

"It's been a couple of years for me and I still smile every time I look at my power bill!"

A homeowner on Reddit is celebrating a milestone that solar panel owners love to see: a power bill that effectively hit zero.

The only catch? A $23 utility connection fee still showed up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner shared their first "zero" bill with the r/solar community. The post quickly drew attention from other solar users comparing fees, credits, and the realities of net metering.

"My first 'zero' bill," the poster wrote. "Still have to pay the utility connection fee of 23 bucks — whomp whomp. We connected in December and were estimated to have a zero bill in April, so this is a little early. C'mon sunshine!"

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In the comments, the homeowner explained that the system totals 10 kilowatts across 23 panels, and it cost around $29,000 out of pocket. Although that price may seem expensive, it should pay for itself in about nine years after the solar credit, the homeowner explained.

If this testimonial has you curious about solar panels, free tools from EnergySage can help you compare quotes from local installers.

This homeowner offered a real-world example of how rooftop solar can shrink monthly energy costs sooner than expected. Even when fixed utility charges do not disappear, cutting the usage portion of a bill to zero can still mean major long-term savings.

It also highlights one of the most common frustrations solar owners face: Utilities often keep monthly connection, delivery, or meter fees in place, even when a home produces much of its own electricity. Still, generating clean energy at home can reduce dependence on expensive grid power while also cutting pollution from fossil fuels.

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Commenters were quick to cheer the milestone.

"That's fantastic!" one person wrote. "Congratulations."

"It's been a couple of years for me and I still smile every time I look at my power bill!" another added.

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EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool to show you the average cost of solar in your area, as well as the local incentives available to you. It ensures you lock in the best price possible for your solar panel upgrade.

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