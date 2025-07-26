Tech company unveils incredible tool that can detect dangerous substances in food — here are the details

The tool takes the guesswork out of food safety.

A new handheld device by Milerd Technologies is making food shopping safer and consumers more astute.

The EcoTracker is an on-the-go tool that allows users to quickly test their food and water for contaminants, providing instant results on whether they're safe to consume, New Atlas reported.

Whether that's determining if a fruit or vegetable contains pesticides or if a water source is safe to drink from, the tool takes the guesswork out of food safety.

According to the New Atlas report, the EcoTracker detects total dissolved solids (TDS) in water, which are particles of dissolved substances. Common organic and inorganic materials found in water include minerals, salts, and metals.

TDS levels may alter the water's taste, smell, and appearance but do not necessarily indicate a safety risk.

However, ideal TDS levels for drinking water fall between 50 and 150 parts per million (ppm), according to the New Atlas report. Levels between 300 and 500 ppm are considered poor and unsuitable for drinking.

Excessively high TDS levels may indicate water contaminated with toxic compounds like arsenic or lead.

The EcoTracker tool also features a sensor that alerts users to contamination or the use of certain added ingredients during food processing.

Users can quickly determine the presence of pesticides, commonly found on fruits and vegetables, as well as nitrates and chlorides, which are typically added during food processing for food preservation.

With the EcoTracker tool, users can make more informed food shopping choices, eliminating the need to rely on guesswork or chance.

Growing your own food can also ensure the quality and safety of what you consume. However, ensure that the soil is free of microplastics and other contaminants.

The tool's Kickstarter campaign, which awards early-bird pledgers a 67% discount on the new device, launched in January, with devices scheduled to be shipped between March and May. While the campaign has "ended," those interested can still pledge for a limited supply of EcoTracker devices at a 60% discount.

