Major grocery store chain issues urgent recall on products over contamination — here's what you need to know

German-owned discount retailer Lidl has issued an urgent recall to its UK stores due to concerns that some of its products have been contaminated by plastic.

What's happening?

Lidl is one of the most popular supermarket chains in the UK, with 980 branches in operation since it first opened in 1994. The recall was issued on May 15 by the UK Food Standards Agency and concerns packs of snack bars made by Alesto.

The warning covers four products: cocoa & orange, blueberry muffin, salted caramel, and berry raw fruit and nut bars with the best before date of November to December 2025.

The risk statement informed about "the possible presence of pieces of plastic in the products which makes them unsafe to eat." The company has urged customers who may have purchased the snacks to return them to the store for a full refund.

Why is plastic contamination problematic?

Recalls for unsafe food products happen quite regularly, and plastic contamination is becoming an increasingly common cause. While it might be a practical and cheap material for packaging, it comes with risks to consumer health and the environment. As it breaks down, it releases microplastics, which have been found in every corner of the planet.

Although the actual long-term effects of microplastic contamination are still not fully understood, experts have linked it to a range of health issues. These include respiratory problems, digestive issues, reproductive concerns, and cardiovascular risks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

It's not just packaging that can lead to microplastic contamination. Because plastics are so ubiquitous, production has doubled in the last decade, according to Our World in Data. They get into the food supply through the soil that grows vegetables and the oceans that produce seafood.

What can be done to make food safer?

Food recalls help maintain safety, but this instance, and many others like it, highlight the urgency of reducing plastic use. Further research into the long-term effects of microplastics and coordinated action against their use are also needed.

Additionally, plastic containers should not be used for food, and consumers should try to make wise, sustainable shopping choices at the supermarket.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.