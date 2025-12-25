Chinese manufacturer unveils futuristic flying vehicle that anyone can operate: 'You don't need to be a professional pilot'

A night in a Holiday Inn Express will be more than enough prep to pilot the latest flying car that's been making headlines, according to its designers.

That's because Aridge's unbelievable contraption is maneuvered with a joystick and an automated function. It recently debuted in Dubai with plenty of fanfare, Bloomberg reported.

The craft is part of a unique electric transportation subsector that's tackling regular short-range flights. Success could help to limit the 2.5% of air pollution that Our World in Data said comes from aviation. The International Council on Clean Transportation added that about 21.4 million tons of heat-trapping gases are released from private jets alone.

Aridge's easy operation could set it apart from the pack.

"It is designed to be accessible and able to be flown by ordinary people, everyone — you don't need to be a professional pilot," Aridge vice president Michael Chao Du told the publication.

The multi-propeller aircraft fits inside a ground vehicle that looks sort of like a Cybertruck in van form, which can park in standard spaces. It's called the Land Aircraft Carrier. The electric vertical take-off and landing craft, or eVTOL, easily goes in and out of the back of the ride in five minutes. Six rotors unfold from the top to enable takeoff, with system redundancies that ensure safety.

It's all interconnected through a battery setup that keeps the craft charged, adding up to 621 miles of travel. A full battery powers six flights. The innovation has carbon-fiber components with futuristic, chic designs, all per Aridge's website.

The Dubai exhibition turned heads in a land known for wealthy indulgences. Bloomberg reported that the flying car will cost $270,000 in China's market, making it an extravagance for the wealthy, at least at the outset. California's Joby Aviation and multiple other companies are working on similar aircraft as part of flying taxi concepts. Joby intends to enter the Dubai market, as well. But Bloomberg added that it's a vision that still needs to be proven at scale.

The cleaner trips would reduce the need for tailpipe pollution-spewing travel and help to clear neighborhood air. For its part, exhaust is loaded with particulate matter that can harm our lungs, according to the American Lung Association. EVs, on land or in the air, also reduce brake dust pollution, which can trigger health problems.

Aridge is a subsidiary of XPENG Motors, and its Chinese plant can churn out 10,000 units a year. The company expects to start selling its carrier in 2027 with 600 pre-orders already in, all according to Bloomberg.

Dubai civil aviation authority official Ali Al Blooshi is optimistic about the technology's position in his city, calling it "the future of mobility."

"We expect them to become accessible and affordable soon as more companies enter the market," he added in the story.

The awesome invention spotlights the increasing power of electric vehicles. Much more affordable ground-based models already on the road have practically shattered range and charge speed fears. Many states offer incentives to help you buy and charge the cleaner rides, as well. That's in addition to the $1,500 a year in gas and service savings you can bank, with no more pesky oil changes.

