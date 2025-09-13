Flying car company to test futuristic vehicles in US airspace: 'Uses less energy per trip than a Tesla'

"The novelty is integrating a car into the aviation infrastructure."

Self-driving cars are quickly spreading across the country — could flying cars be next?

Alef, based in San Mateo, California, has secured agreements with two Silicon Valley airports to test the world's first flying car that can take off vertically from roads, per Interesting Engineering.

The company will begin operations at Half Moon Bay and Hollister airports, marking a major milestone for personal air transportation.

The fully electric vehicle promises to slash commute times and deliver surprising efficiency benefits.

"On average, the Alef flying car uses less energy per trip than a Tesla or any other electric vehicle," the company proclaimed in a press release, quoted by Interesting Engineering.

Alef's Model A operates as both a traditional car and an aircraft. It can drive on roads with a 200-mile range, then take off vertically for flights up to 110 miles. Its dual operation could allow future commuters to bypass traffic congestion entirely for door-to-door transportation.

Company CEO Jim Dukhovny made sure to emphasize their automotive-first approach in a press release: "Alef first and foremost is a car, using the automotive infrastructure, automotive business model, and automotive market … The novelty is integrating a car into the aviation infrastructure and air traffic."

Alef has spent nearly a decade perfecting the technology. The Model A features vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, forward flight, and ground maneuvering.

Its "ultralight" classification eliminates the need for traditional pilot licenses, although operators must follow specific restrictions, such as daylight-only flights and avoiding populated areas. The upcoming tests will evaluate how the flying vehicle integrates with existing traffic systems.

Meanwhile, consumer interest has exploded, with over 3,300 pre-orders secured for the $300,000 vehicle, per Electrek.

Customers can reserve their spot with a $150 deposit or pay $1,500 for priority placement. Alef plans to start with the ultralight Model Zero before expanding into the commercial Model A.

"Electric aviation is more environmentally friendly, quieter, and requires less space," Dukhovny noted, highlighting the potential benefits of a future with flying cars.

Other companies like Joby Aviation and Lilium are also developing electric vertical takeoff aircraft, potentially signaling a broader shift towards three-dimensional urban transportation that could revolutionize how the world commutes.

