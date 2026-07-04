Florida's AI data center boom hits a wall as 20 communities move to ban or freeze projects

This month, county commissioners approved a pause on data centers for up to a year.

Nassau County's debate over a possible hyperscale data center has turned a quiet stretch of Northeast Florida into a test case for the state's larger fight over artificial intelligence infrastructure. After residents organized online and at public meetings, local officials have, for now, put the project on pause.

What happened?

Home to a little more than 100,000 people, Nassau County became a focal point when opposition formed around a possible major data center tied to energy company NextNRG. Residents who value the area's quieter, rural character began raising alarms across community pages and other public forums.

According to Politico, NextNRG said in September that it had secured a 1,600-acre lease in the county, and that 400 acres were "ideally positioned" for a hyperscale data center.

The reaction was swift, with opponents showing up online and at county commission meetings to object.

By April, CEO Michael Farkas said the company now wanted a solar farm instead of a data center, Politico reported.

Last month, county commissioners approved a pause on data centers for up to a year while officials conduct a "comprehensive evaluation" of the potential impacts.

Why does it matter?

What is happening in Nassau County reflects a much larger debate in Florida.

AI tools can provide meaningful benefits, including helping utilities forecast demand, improve grid efficiency, and better integrate solar power and battery storage. However, the data centers that support AI can also consume massive amounts of electricity and water, potentially straining local infrastructure, driving up utility costs, and deepening concerns over security, land use, and environmental damage.

Those concerns can become especially acute in communities that feel they may absorb the downsides without seeing much in return.

For many Nassau County residents, the prospect of a huge facility raised fears about how much life in a rural area could change. The issue has also reached state leaders: Politico reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis backed legislation passed this year aimed at data centers with especially high electricity and water use.

What are people saying?

Margaret Kirkland, chair of local conservation group Conserve Nassau, described the concern this way: "Everybody's concerned about their quality of life, and nobody wants to lose it for a data center next door," according to Politico.

Farkas said the local backlash led NextNRG to step back rather than try to force the project through.

"Because of what's going on legislatively and locally, we're going to focus on areas that are just a little bit more open-minded in regards to those types of facilities," he said.

Politico also reported that Data Center Coalition vice president for state policy Dan Diorio said Florida's political climate is already affecting developer interest, arguing that DeSantis' comments and legislative action have "put Florida in question" for data center developers.

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