Ron DeSantis signs law blocking AI data center costs from raising residents' utility bills

More than a dozen local governments in Florida have already paused approvals.

Floridians are tired of subsidizing data centers run by some of the world's most profitable companies, and the governor is listening.

Last month, Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 484, a law intended to prevent the costs associated with large AI data centers from appearing on the electricity bills of residential and small-business customers.

What happened?

As Newsweek reported, the measure requires those facilities to cover the full cost of their utility service rather than pushing infrastructure or power-related expenses onto everyday ratepayers.

While signing the bill, Gov. DeSantis said: "You should not, as a hard-working Floridian, have to subsidize some of the wealthiest companies in the history of humanity."

The law also makes clear that local governments retain control over zoning, permitting, and land-use decisions, meaning cities and counties can impose stricter standards or reject proposals outright.

More than a dozen local governments in Florida have already paused approvals for large data centers over concerns about water use, grid capacity, and environmental impacts.

Even so, Florida has continued extending a separate data center tax exemption first created in 2017. That incentive waives sales and use taxes on infrastructure, equipment, electricity, and certain construction materials for qualifying facilities.

Why does it matter?

AI tools may help improve forecasting, streamline logistics, and even optimize clean energy systems, but the data centers that power them consume enormous amounts of electricity and water. That creates a direct link between AI expansion and the energy grid, while raising difficult questions about who should pay when utilities need to expand service.

If new power demand from massive commercial facilities is built into utility planning, monthly electricity bills could rise.

Polling suggests the issue resonates beyond utilities alone. Gallup recently found that 70% of Americans object to having AI data centers built in their communities, while Sachs Media polling showed that nearly 90% of Florida voters backed DeSantis' utility-protection law.

Florida's situation is a balancing act: how to attract high-tech investment and tax income without leaving residents to absorb the downsides.

What's being done?

Florida's new law is a direct attempt to protect consumers by holding large AI data centers responsible for their own utility service costs.

But the state is still trying to attract the industry through tax policy. The new policy now targets the biggest developments. Starting in August 2025, qualifying facilities will need to show at least $150 million in total capital investment and a critical IT load of 100 megawatts or more.

GOP state Rep. Wyman Duggan, who sponsored the amendment extending the tax break, told the Tampa Bay Times: "That came from the governor's office."

Companies that benefit from the exemption argue that it still provides value to communities. An Iron Mountain spokesperson told the newspaper the tax break is "not a taxpayer-funded incentive," adding, "Iron Mountain and our customers pay significant property tax to Miami-Dade County, which determines how this tax income directly benefits the local community through schools, roads and other County infrastructure."

With DeSantis term-limited, the next governor will determine what happens next.

A spokesperson for Representative Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign told Newsweek: "He will put Floridians first by requiring tech companies to supply their own power demand for any potential AI data center, putting ironclad taxpayer rate protections in place, and protecting Florida's water resources from abuse."

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