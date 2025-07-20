Researchers develop drone with 'electronic nose' to sniff out impending disasters: 'We made several adjustments'

Drones are becoming powerful tools for protecting the planet in various ways.

Imagine if we could stop wildfires before they spread — long before sirens, smoke, or flames hit the news. A team of scientists in Brazil is working to make that a reality with drones that can literally sniff out danger.

At the University of São Paulo, researchers are developing drone systems equipped with gas sensors and artificial intelligence that are designed to detect gases released in the earliest stages of a fire. Think of it like giving drones a digital nose — one that can smell trouble and respond fast.

Wildfires are often spotted too late, especially in remote areas with limited surveillance. By the time firefighters arrive, flames may already be out of control. These new drones aim to change that by scanning for carbon dioxide and other gases released when plants and organic matter begin to burn — even before visible flames appear.

"We made several adjustments to integrate specific gas sensors that work together like an electronic nose," said Glauco Augusto de Paula Caurin, a USP professor and project coordinator, per Phys.org.

The project was recently presented during the aeronautics session of FAPESP Week Toulouse in France. Researchers have already completed successful test flights in controlled environments and are preparing for field tests in fire-prone regions near São Carlos.

They also plan to expand operations into the Amazon, where early detection could help preserve delicate ecosystems and protect nearby communities. "In the future, with more suitable equipment, we intend to carry out missions in the Amazon," Caurin added.

Drones are becoming powerful tools for protecting the planet in various ways — from monitoring air pollution in France to restoring native fishponds along the coastlines of Hawai'i.

This innovation could be a game-changer — not just for Brazil, but for wildlife detection worldwide. Wildfires contribute up to 20% of annual global carbon pollution and expose millions to dangerous air quality each year. In 2023, fires scorched over 32 million acres across Canada, releasing more than 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

Early alerts mean faster response times, fewer evacuations, and less property damage. "Drones allow forest fires to be detected much more quickly than satellites can," said Caurin.

By stopping fires before they escalate, this tech protects people's health, lowers emergency costs, and reduces environmental damage — a critical need as fire seasons grow hotter and longer.

As climate threats grow more intense, innovations like this show how smart technology can give us a fighting chance — and a greener, safer future.

