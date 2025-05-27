Authorities issue emergency evacuations as months' worth of rain pummels region in 24 hours: 'We didn't expect this'

Events like this are becoming more intense — and more frequent.

Australia's east coast is facing yet another round of extreme weather, as torrential rains have triggered flash floods across New South Wales, stranding residents, cutting off rural towns, and prompting emergency rescues from rooftops.

What's happening?

On May 21, flash floods devastated parts of southeastern Australia, particularly in the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions of New South Wales, Reuters reported. Some areas received over four months' worth of rain in just 24 hours — a staggering 300 millimeters, or nearly 12 inches. Rivers quickly swelled past danger levels, while already saturated ground allowed no room for relief.

"We didn't expect this amount of water," Glenthorne resident Jordan Halloran told ABC News, per Reuters, describing how he and his neighbors fled to rooftops.

Emergency services minister Jihad Dib noted that continued rainfall and swollen rivers have made conditions difficult for rescue teams, who are prioritizing evacuations of vulnerable residents trapped on second stories and rooftops.

Photos and videos shared online show living rooms filling with ankle-deep water and families stranded with no way out as floodwaters cut off road access to entire towns like Taree and Glenthorne.

Why is this flood so concerning?

While Australia is no stranger to heavy rains, and extreme weather has always existed, events like this are becoming more intense — and more frequent. Scientists say that the planet's overheating is supercharging extreme weather events like flash floods. Rising temperatures mean the atmosphere can hold more moisture, which leads to heavier rainfall in shorter bursts.

This isn't just a weather issue — it's a human one. Floods damage homes and businesses, disrupt lives, and pose serious safety risks. They also drive up the cost of home insurance and repairs, especially for families living in high-risk zones. Add in urban development that paves over natural drainage, and the threat grows.

What's being done about it?

Emergency services across New South Wales are in overdrive, conducting rescues and issuing evacuation orders. Beyond the immediate response, governments and communities are working to build climate resilience.

Floating infrastructure, green roofs, and nature-based flood defenses are being implemented in some areas. Individuals can also make a difference — installing rain gardens, using permeable materials in driveways, and reducing stormwater runoff help reduce flood risks.

And when it comes to preparing for future disasters, installing solar panels with battery systems can be a game-changer. They can help keep the lights on during grid outages and cut energy bills to near zero. Through EnergySage, you can compare local solar installers and save up to $10,000 on your installation.

As extreme weather becomes more common, one thing is clear: Preparation — both personal and systemic — is key to protecting yourself and your communities from the storms ahead.

