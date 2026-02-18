  • Tech Tech

5 tech developments that could be life-savers during natural disasters

Communities are fighting back.

by Stephen Proctor
Natural disasters are a fact of life, and they're only becoming more frequent and severe as the planet continues to warm. But despite the immense power of nature, there are also countless people building new technologies to keep us safer.

Photo Credit: Seneca

Natural disasters are a fact of life, and they're only becoming more frequent and severe as the planet continues to warm. But despite the immense power of nature, there are also countless people building new technologies to keep us safer:

1. Designing flood-resistant homes

Developers are spending up to $25 million to rebuild and flood-proof a historic Coconut Grove home in Miami.
Photo Credit: iStock

Having a home along the coast comes with a cool ocean breeze and magnificent views. It also comes with the threat of an increasingly encroaching ocean, especially during powerful storms. 

Developers in South Florida — among other places as diverse as Massachusetts and Pakistan — are figuring out ways to make properties more resilient in the face of rising waters, adapting to the changing waterfront. These adaptations include redesigning how houses are built, including everything down to the utilities.

Read more →

2. Suppressing wildfires before they spread

A Seattle-based startup called Seneca has created a firefighting drone that can find and extinguish fires in less than 10 minutes.
Photo Credit: iStock

A startup has developed a drone with remarkable firefighting capabilities that can reach wildfires and stop their spread well before firefighters can. The drones can be controlled via a tablet at a fire station or from a vehicle parked at a safe distance from the blaze.

The drones use infrared sensors and AI-led navigation to locate fires. They carry more than 100 pounds of fire-suppressing materials and can accurately deploy them, even in windy conditions.

Read more →

3. Predicting volcanoes

Rising magma beneath a recently erupted volcano can lead to the collapse of the volcano's slopes.
Photo Credit: Reddit

As volcanoes spew magma into the sky and send molten rock rolling downhill toward helpless communities, it may seem like that represents the greatest danger, but that's not the case. 

The collapse of a volcano's slopes poses a much greater threat because they can slip into the sea and cause tsunamis, and there's no way to know if or when a slope will collapse. But scientists are looking to change that. They've developed a method to predict how slopes will respond after an eruption and where a collapse is most likely to occur.

Read more →

4. Absorbing floodwaters with rocks

After a successful trial in Seven Kings, a groundbreaking flood defense system known as Hydrorock is being rolled out across Redbridge.
Photo Credit: Redbridge Council

Floods don't have to be caused by major natural disasters. Prolonged heavy rain can be destructive to homes, roads, and infrastructure, especially in cities with more concrete and less green space to absorb water.

Hydrorock is a technology installed under roadways to absorb and store water like a sponge, reducing strain on sewers and the resulting polluted runoff. When the weather has passed, the water is slowly released back into the drainage network.

Read more →

5. Building fire-resistant communities 

Photo Credit: iStock

Over the last 20 years, wildfires have become more frequent, more intense, and larger, causing billions of dollars in damage. But a community in Northern California is fighting back.

A neighborhood consisting of 24 homes is being built specifically to remain standing in the event of a wildfire. The homes are constructed with flame-resistant exterior materials, top fire-rated roofing, and covered eaves. All structures are at least 10 feet apart and at least five feet from any plants or shrubbery.

Read more →

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider