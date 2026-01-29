Developers build innovative homes that can withstand disaster: 'Can be a blueprint'

The price tag may sound extreme, but it reflects a growing reality.

Florida developers have come up with some seriously inventive ways to keep luxury homes standing when the water starts creeping in — even if it means tearing everything down to do it right.

Many South Florida homes sit within FEMA's highest-risk flood zones: areas where storm surge regularly pushes inland. According to NBC Miami, one historic Coconut Grove home sits directly along Biscayne Bay. Developers there are spending roughly $25 million to rebuild and flood-proof the property.

Instead of patching problems as they pop up, MV Group USA is elevating the ground floor beyond current building standards. It's essentially rebuilding the home from the inside out.

That decision came after Manny Angelo Varas, the group's founder, explored lifting the existing foundation. It's an option he ultimately ruled out due to the cost. At roughly $150 per square foot, he said, "it becomes a bit prohibitive."

That price tag may sound extreme, but it reflects a growing reality for coastal homeowners. As flooding risks increase, simply repairing damage after the fact is no longer the safest — or cheapest — option. Wealthy developers may be the first to test the solutions, but the lessons don't stop at the property line.

This isn't just a South Florida problem. In Nantucket, Massachusetts, billionaire hotelier Barry Sternlicht has faced rising costs and regulatory pushback as he tried to protect his oceanfront estate from erosion. The lesson is pretty straightforward: building close to the water requires adapting to the waterfront.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

That's what makes projects like MV Group stand out.

Builders aren't just spending more money — they are redesigning homes for flooding. Raising living spaces, strengthening foundations, and planning for flooding can help cut down on insurance battles, reduce repair bills, and keep houses usable longer.

Those ideas scale down, too. Elevating utilities or choosing materials that can handle water instead of being ruined by it are both possible solutions.

Around the world, designers are also rethinking flood-proof housing in more accessible ways. Architect Yasmeen Lari's bamboo homes in Pakistan show how elevated, lightweight structures can protect families while remaining affordable and easy to build. It's proof that resilience doesn't have to come with a luxury price tag.

For Varas, the goal goes beyond one waterfront mansion. As NBC 6 News reporter Sophia Hernandez put it, "Varas is hoping this home and his other million-dollar projects can be a blueprint for other homes in these suburban coastal areas on how to be flood-proof."

In places where water is becoming a permanent neighbor, blueprints like that may soon be less optional — and more essential.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



