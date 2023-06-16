Fisker just revealed the staggering range of its new luxury electric car: ‘The electric SUV with the longest range available’

The top model will have the highest range for an electric SUV that costs under $200,000 in the United States.

Fisker has announced the specifications for its forthcoming Ocean EV — and its top model has an impressive range.

Fisker revealed that the highest-level models of the Ocean EV, the Fisker Ocean Extreme and the Fisker Ocean One, will have a range of around 360 miles on a single charge, according to the company’s website. The second-highest model, the Fisker Ocean Ultra, will have a range of around 340 miles. The base model, the Fisker Ocean Sport, will have a range of around 250 miles.

The 360-mile range of the top models, which cost $68,999 base price, is the highest range for an electric SUV under $200,000 in the United States, according to a press release from Fisker.

According to InsideEVs, the Ocean will charge above 250 kilowatts, which means it can charge from 10 to 80 percent capacity in about 33 minutes. With a Level 2 home charger, the vehicle charges from zero to 100 percent capacity in 12 hours, according to InsideEVs.



Driving electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the most straightforward ways we can reduce the amount of emissions we’re responsible for on a daily basis. EVs produce substantially less harmful pollution than vehicles that run on dirty energy sources like gasoline.

The Ocean also can function as a source of clean energy through a feature called PowerBank, which allows drivers to plug appliances and other electronics into the vehicle via an external power outlet, according to Fisker’s website.

Additionally, the Ocean can transfer power from its battery to another EV in the case of an emergency via the PowerShare feature, according to the product’s website.

“A lot of hard work went into achieving these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated,” Henrik Fisker, the company’s CEO, said in a press release. “Delivering an EPA 360-mile range in the U.S. and WLTP 707-km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic five-passenger vehicle and the confidence they’re driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle.”

