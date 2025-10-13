Company reaches pivotal milestone in delivering 'limitless' energy to the grid: 'We've laid out the world's first commercially viable ... pathway'

"This is a pivotal moment not just for First Light, but for the future of energy."

First Light Fusion, the U.K.'s only inertial fusion company, has devised a way to create "high gain" inertial fusion for the first time.

Fusion energy is generated when two lighter atoms, like helium, are joined together to make a heavier atom. It's not the same as what we usually refer to as nuclear energy, which involves splitting atoms.

According to Interesting Engineering, "gain" specifically is when a reaction creates more energy than what is needed to fuel the reaction.

The outlet also reported that the U.S. Department of Energy's National Ignition Facility achieved a record gain of four in May 2025. FLF's white paper suggested that facilities would need a gain of at least 200 for nuclear to be commercially viable. A gain of 1,000 would drastically bring down the cost of nuclear.

FLF calls this new technology "FLARE," which stands for "Fusion via Low-power Assembly and Rapid Excitation." And its report claims that "a single kilogram of fuel contains as much energy potential as 10 million kilograms of coal."

Fusion can help us create a healthier and less expensive future with cleaner and more sustainable energy. It doesn't pollute our air like coal and gas do, which means it isn't contributing to our planet's gradual warming.

Unfortunately, fusion power isn't completely renewable right now. While it's considered "virtually limitless" now, only time and more research will tell if fusion energy can truly be unlimited. And other forms of cleaner energy, like solar and wind, cost less to power at the moment.

Regardless, research like that of FLF could potentially limit the amount of resources needed to make fusion energy work. Using fewer materials to create fusion energy means that it will be more energy-efficient and cost-effective.

"This is a pivotal moment not just for First Light, but for the future of energy," said Mark Thomas, First Light Fusion's CEO, in an FLF press release. "With the FLARE approach, we've laid out the world's first commercially viable, reactor-compatible pathway to high gain inertial fusion — and it's grounded in real science, proven technologies, and practical engineering."

