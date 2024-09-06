Several states announce ban on protective firefighter gear linked to health concerns: 'Their lives will be saved'

"Their families will not have to go through the diagnosis, treatment, and unfortunate death."

The risks of firefighting go beyond the obvious and to the unseen: The protective gear that keeps these heroes safe contains chemicals that cause cancer.

These per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, resist water and heat — but they also caused two in three firefighter deaths from 2002 to 2019, as the Guardian reported.

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down naturally. The properties that make them perfect for turnout gear — jackets, pants, boots, gloves, and more — also make them toxic to people, animals, and the environment.

Forever chemicals infiltrate air, water, soil, and even our bodies, and they have been linked to cancer, congenital disabilities, and other terrifying health outcomes.

In Massachusetts and Connecticut, though, lawmakers have banned the sale of PFAS-laden firefighting equipment. A similar effort in California fell short, the Guardian noted.

The statutes will take effect in 2027 and 2028, and on Jan. 1, 2025, Massachusetts will also require manufacturers of PFAS-treated products to inform buyers about the PFAS.

The Bay State legislation overcame multiple roadblocks. Diane Cotter, the wife of a Worcester firefighter who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, told the Guardian that union and state leaders worked together to stall the movement.

"The American Chemistry Council, which represents PFAS makers, remained opposed, and the law has broader implications in the fight to regulate PFAS," the newspaper added. "As PFAS regulations have expanded, the industry has sought to present the chemicals as irreplaceable and essential to products that save lives, such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, or turnout gear."

However, some firefighters are already wearing PFAS-free gear, which is in line with other industry changes, including one state's prohibition of firefighting foam that includes PFAS. New Jersey banned the substance unanimously, and the Department of Defense will stop using it by the end of this year.

"This next generation of firefighters — their lives will be saved," Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts President Rich MacKinnon stated, per the Guardian. "Their families will not have to go through the diagnosis, treatment, and unfortunate death."

