New study uncovers unexpected factor impacting mental health among American youth — here's what can be done

by Juliana Marino
The pressure to keep up is taking a toll.

Photo Credit: iStock

New research reveals the surprising connection between fast fashion and mental health in young people, according to a recent article published in Textile World. As fast fashion trends constantly change, Gen Z feels the pressure to keep up, which is damaging to their mental health and well-being. 

What's happening?

One of the world's largest second-hand clothing wholesalers is uncovering the health consequences of fast fashion. Used clothing wholesale supplier Garson & Shaw released a research report, "Promoting the Circular Textile Industry: A call for strategic policy action in the Americas," that stresses why young people are experiencing anxiety when it comes to fast fashion

According to the findings, the pressure to keep up with the constant cycle of clothes and changing trends is detrimental to mental health. Garson & Shaw found that 41% of Americans find that the pressure from the fast fashion industry harms mental health. 

When Gen Z was asked about fast fashion and mental health, the numbers were even higher — 51% of Gen Z specifically find that fast fashion harms mental health.


The researchers also analyzed the amount of clothes thrown out each year and the eco-anxiety associated with that waste

Every year, 10.4 billion wearable clothing items are tossed out in the U.S., with 65% of young people throwing away at least one item of wearable clothing every month, per the report. 

As Gen Z purchase fast fashion items, they also experience eco-anxiety, with 47% of young people claiming they are "disgusted" by the environmental impact of fast fashion, according to Garson & Shaw. 

Why is Garson & Shaw's new report important?

The new study underscores the negative impact of fast fashion not only on the environment but also on mental health. Most research centered on fast fashion focuses on the industry's pollution and not on its health consequences. 

As fast fashion continues to push new items, more young people feel the pressure to keep up with trends, which is detrimental to their overall well-being. 

What's being done about fast fashion?

Companies and activists are spreading climate awareness to educate the public about the benefits of second-hand shopping. Instead of purchasing new items, you can save money and reduce eco-anxiety by shopping at thrift stores. 

Garson & Shaw also found that Americans feel "empowered" when they choose to purchase clothing second-hand instead of buying new items.

