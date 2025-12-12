Farmer shares personal experience after facing blackout with new solar panel system: 'The utility company does not prioritize our farm'

Knowing your lights will stay on in the event of a power outage provides great peace of mind. There's no better way to have that than installing solar panels, as one farmer did to keep his appliances running.
On his YouTube channel Riggin Farm (@RigginFarm), Nick Riggin explained that his SolarEdge 11-kilowatt power system, installed by Solar Titan USA along with a battery backup, saved the day during a recent outage, keeping his freezers, refrigerators, and aquaponics system running.
Riggin added that farm life requires his family to store thousands of dollars' worth of meat and other groceries at a time, noting that since "the utility company does not prioritize our farm," the solar panels are literally a lifesaver. Additionally, electricity prices are rising, so having a home solar system helps them save on power bills.
If you want to enjoy cheaper energy bills and greater independence, installing a solar system is one of the best ways to do it. With TCD's Solar Explorer, you can save around $10,000 on solar installations by comparing competitive bids from vetted installers.
Viewers were impressed by Riggin's off-grid system and shared their tips for sustainable living.
In response to Riggin's struggles powering his well, one viewer wrote: "We were in a similar situation except totally off-grid so we pumped water from our rain-water tanks to a tank positioned up a hill whenever our solar battery was fully charged. The rest of the time our water was gravity fed back down the same pipe to the house etc. This worked for us and may work for you."
TCD's Solar Explorer simplifies finding a reliable solar contractor, saving you money and time by consolidating information from multiple companies that provide competitive bids. Some partners, like Palmetto, offer $0-down solar leases which can cut your utility rate by up to 20%. Not only will you not have to worry about major upfront investments, but you also won't have to deal with the hassle of maintenance and upkeep, as Palmetto takes care of that.
If you are looking to buy panels, another Explorer partner, EnergySage, will make sure you have all the necessary information about incentives and find you the appropriate installer for your budget.
You can also save more money by pairing your solar panels with an energy-efficient heat pump, which you can shop for on TCD's HVAC Explorer to find the right system and company for your home's needs.
If you're interested in earning discounts on home energy upgrades like these, you can get $5,000 in rewards by downloading the Palmetto Home app and signing up for its services.
|
What's the biggest factor preventing you from investing in solar power?
Roof orientation or integrity 🏠
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.