Farmer shares personal experience after facing blackout with new solar panel system: 'The utility company does not prioritize our farm'

"This worked for us and may work for you."

Knowing your lights will stay on in the event of a power outage provides great peace of mind. There's no better way to have that than installing solar panels, as one farmer did to keep his appliances running.

On his YouTube channel Riggin Farm (@RigginFarm), Nick Riggin explained that his SolarEdge 11-kilowatt power system, installed by Solar Titan USA along with a battery backup, saved the day during a recent outage, keeping his freezers, refrigerators, and aquaponics system running.

frame width="560" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XNlAeyW5Kws?si=R83A8d7Fg8UQ4rkO" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Riggin added that farm life requires his family to store thousands of dollars' worth of meat and other groceries at a time, noting that since "the utility company does not prioritize our farm," the solar panels are literally a lifesaver. Additionally, electricity prices are rising, so having a home solar system helps them save on power bills.

If you want to enjoy cheaper energy bills and greater independence, installing a solar system is one of the best ways to do it. With TCD's Solar Explorer, you can save around $10,000 on solar installations by comparing competitive bids from vetted installers.





Viewers were impressed by Riggin's off-grid system and shared their tips for sustainable living.

In response to Riggin's struggles powering his well, one viewer wrote: "We were in a similar situation except totally off-grid so we pumped water from our rain-water tanks to a tank positioned up a hill whenever our solar battery was fully charged. The rest of the time our water was gravity fed back down the same pipe to the house etc. This worked for us and may work for you."

TCD's Solar Explorer simplifies finding a reliable solar contractor, saving you money and time by consolidating information from multiple companies that provide competitive bids. Some partners, like Palmetto, offer $0-down solar leases which can cut your utility rate by up to 20%. Not only will you not have to worry about major upfront investments, but you also won't have to deal with the hassle of maintenance and upkeep, as Palmetto takes care of that.

If you are looking to buy panels, another Explorer partner, EnergySage, will make sure you have all the necessary information about incentives and find you the appropriate installer for your budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

You can also save more money by pairing your solar panels with an energy-efficient heat pump, which you can shop for on TCD's HVAC Explorer to find the right system and company for your home's needs.

If you're interested in earning discounts on home energy upgrades like these, you can get $5,000 in rewards by downloading the Palmetto Home app and signing up for its services.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



