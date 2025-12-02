Homeowner shares images of the head-turning solar setup that took his family off-grid: 'That's a monster system'

A Redditor took to the website to show off their incredible solar power setup that allowed them to take their home fully off the grid.

Posting in the r/SolarDIY subreddit, they shared their gorgeous panel setup in their yard that was keeping their entire home powered, even on cloudy days.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures showed a number of panels sitting on their custom-built rig, complete with fencing to maintain a clean aesthetic in the yard.

"9:00am on a cloudy morning and I'm still able to pull 7kw and charge my batteries," they said in the caption. "Even when it rains, I can still eek out a couple of KWs."





They explained that the trees in the yard do shade some of the panels for part of the day, but there's nothing they can do about it, and the system still produces plenty of power for their home.

The setup wasn't cheap; setting aside the cost of the panels themselves, they explained that the custom setup cost them around $63,000.

Commenters loved the poster's solar setup.

"That's a monster system," one said. "Jealous."

"Super nice ground deployment!" said another.

"What a sight!" said a third.

