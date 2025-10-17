Car expert shares video after transforming iconic American model with next-gen tech: 'This is my dream'

"When you actually look in this car, it would be impossible to tell that it's any kind of a conversion."

A vehicle restoration team from Englewood, Colorado, has made some interesting alterations to a 1967 Mustang, matching muscle with electricity.

But the differences won't be apparent to the casual bystander.

"When you open the hood, you know you're not looking at an old Mustang anymore," Farland Classic Restoration owner Jack Farland said in a YouTube clip highlighting the project.

That's because there's a battery where the engine used to be. The team transformed the classic muscle car into a cleaner electric vehicle with some custom fabrication.

The door panels, seats, and gauges have been brought back to life. The original shifter for the automatic transmission is still there, but it's been turned into the park brake control.

The upgraded Mustang has a range of about 100 miles and can go faster than the gas engine that was removed, along with dirty tailpipe pollution that the Union of Concerned Scientists said contributes to Earth's overheating.

The upgraded model even weighs less than it did before, all according to Farland.

New electric Mustangs have an astounding range. The Mach E last year set a range record, traveling 569.64 miles on a single charge.

EVs continue to grow in popularity, providing owners with up to $1,500 a year in gas and service savings with no more oil changes. EV sales stateside hit a quarterly record in Q3, with 438,000 rides bought. One million EVs have been sold during the first nine months of the year, which is about 10.5% of the market share during the period, according to CNBC.

Federal tax credits that incentivized the buys ended in September. But many states still offer perks for buying and charging EVs. And lower-cost models from Ford and other brands are making the cleaner rides more affordable.

The Farland Mustang transformation is an interesting one-off project for a specific client. But it's a great showpiece for the shift to cleaner rides. Each EV that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually, per the Department of Energy. The tailpipe gases are linked by numerous studies to a range of human health risks.

One viewer appeared ready to place an order. "This is my dream," they commented.

