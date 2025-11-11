Man calls out misleading trend on TV news broadcasts: 'There is no debate'

Watching a "debate" on the news about the overheating planet can make you feel like pulling your hair out and screaming at the screen. It can also be frustrating when you talk to friends and family who get their mistrust of science from watching news programs that engage in this misleading tactic. Thankfully, one TikTok creator tackled why this happens, breaking down the issue of false balance in media.

TikToker Colton (@yourneighborcolton) pointed out in a video how news channels sometimes show two people arguing side-by-side about global warming, making it seem like a 50/50 issue.

But, as Colton explained, "When it comes to global warming, there is no debate. There's a 100% consensus that global warming is real, and it's gonna have super gnarly effects." He suggested this happens either through intentional misinformation, sometimes funded by business interests, or a misguided attempt to show "both sides" using broadcasting policy (the Fairness Doctrine). Colton argued that "presenting a counter argument... is in itself wrong and creates misinformation," calling it a "false equivalency."

His points match research.

A University of California study confirmed media often gives too much weight to climate dismissers, creating false balance. The study found about half the media visibility goes to these dismissers, many not even scientists. Study author LeRoy Westerling said media balances experts against a "relative handful of non-experts." This misrepresentation dangerously "hinders prospects for rapid public action," the study stated.

The reality is that scientists are seeing alarming changes.

One oceanographer warned, "Antarctica is changing faster than we ever imagined." These aren't just distant problems; they fuel extreme weather. For instance, research explains how a warming Arctic can destabilize the polar vortex, sending frigid air south. Other reports show hotter oceans fuel stronger storms, like Hurricane Milton, putting lives in jeopardy.

Despite scientific consensus and clear impacts, the false balance lets misinformation spread, as seen in comments on Colton's video.

One commenter claimed science isn't settled and dissenting studies are "purposely buried." They added it's a narrative "so they can pass their weather modification off as climate change." This mixes denying consensus with conspiracy theories. Getting reliable information is crucial.

Commenters were quick to point out the fallacy in the climate denier's arguments.

"Have you found any research you can share?" one asked.

Another noted the contradiction: "Okay so you don't believe in climate change but you DO believe we can... modify the weather."

Colton himself replied, "This is the exact climate misinformation that I am talking about."

