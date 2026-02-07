EV owner shares stunning takeaway after going against common wisdom: 'Basically I ignored all the rules'

A Redditor rolled the dice on their electric vehicle charging habits and was blown away by the results. They were keen to share the story with the community at r/F150Lightning.

"I've been charging it at 38a to 100% every single night for over two years," wrote the original poster.

They added: "And most nights, it hits 100% within a few hours, and then the battery sits at 100% for the remainder of the night. I'm sure there were days where the battery sat at 100% all day, like if I didn't go anywhere. Basically I ignored all the rules of 'don't let it sit at 100% for an extended period of time.'"

Photo Credit: Reddit



This is a bit of a threat to batteries, which can develop dendrites when left at full charge. These can short-circuit a battery cell if left unchecked by the occasional discharge. While leaving an EV fully-charged might sound like a recipe for disaster in that context, the poster was pleasantly surprised by the results of a dealership battery health test.

"So how much did the battery degrade? Not one single percentage point," they said. "That's right, the battery health is at ONE HUNDRED PERCENT."

If this experiment proves anything, it's that electric vehicles are an incredible investment in the long run. They're cheaper to maintain than gas cars as electric motors undergo far less physical strain than internal combustion engines. It helps that EVs are also much cheaper to fuel.

Saving time and money on upkeep are great reasons to make the switch, but EVs do even more than that. By cutting tailpipe pollution, EV drivers are improving local air quality and reducing atmospheric pollution. That pollution exacerbates a range of destructive weather patterns, like floods, droughts, and storms.

It's too bad that Ford pulled the plug on the F-150 Lightning, given these test results. Other owners have equally lavished praise on the truck. Reddit commenters were very impressed by what the original poster's tests showed.

"Ford absolutely killed it with battery maintenance and buffer. These lightnings gonna be the long term winners by far. This is insane honestly," wrote one community member.

"This is awesome to see. Ford engineered a buffer at the top and a buffer at the bottom to protect these batteries from top end degradation, charging, and discharging," replied another. "Glad to see it works."

