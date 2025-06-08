Report raises red flag on unexpected factor burdening medical centers: 'Exacerbating existing health challenges'

Extreme weather events are preventing medical centers in Malawi and other African countries from providing essential medical care, according to Nature Africa.

What are extreme weather events?

According to NASA, extreme weather events are when life-threatening instances of floods, heat waves, and other intense forms of weather occur.

While climate and weather are often used interchangeably, they mean different things. The weather is what we see outside and can change every day. Climate refers to the long-term weather patterns we notice in a specific area.

Why are extreme weather events important?

It's important to stay informed about extreme weather events because of how they can affect us and the planet.

Extreme weather events are happening at a higher rate because of pollution and planet warming, per NASA. As we use dirty energy, we release polluting gases like methane and carbon dioxide. These gases warm the planet and supercharge extreme weather events while also endangering our health.

Events like cyclones have caused flooding in medical facilities like Mbenje Health Centre in Malawi.

A patient, Elizabeth Sosono, told Nature Africa that it takes at least two weeks for Mbenje to reopen after flooding. This jeopardizes her access to medicine. And there have been four closures since the last rainy season started this past November.

This means that Mbenje has been closed for at least two months total over the last five months or so.

Barbra Ntapara, Malawi's chief forestry officer, told Nature Africa that extreme weather events "can lead to higher morbidity and mortality rates, exacerbating existing health challenges, disruption of healthcare services, and the increase in water-borne diseases, malnutrition, and mental health issues."

Nature also reported that Kenya has had an increase in vector-borne diseases due to the effects of a warming climate. If temperatures continue to rise, more people could succumb to mosquito-spread diseases like malaria and rodent-borne diseases.

How can we create climate resilience despite extreme weather events?

While investing in the climate can be expensive, it is nowhere near as priceless as the lives we could lose. It is better for us to invest in people to avoid undue amounts of illness and economic devastation, especially in the Global South.

Malawi News reported in 2022 that Malawi needs about $46.6 billion to create climate-resilient initiatives and reduce polluting gases by 2040 in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

A report from WaterAid said that Malawi spent $246 million on healthcare-associated infections in 2022. While these happen because of a lack of sanitation, reducing pollution that drives more intense extreme weather could help prevent water contamination.

While the first number is considerably larger than the second, it's worth paying. Around 25,800 excess deaths happen each year as a result of healthcare-associated infections. If Malawi received assistance in financing for its climate, thousands of lives would be saved every year.

