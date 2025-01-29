New EV owner sets the record straight about common assumptions: 'I was one of the naysayers'

This story isn't unique; many people say they'll never go back after driving an EV.

Many people have strong opinions about electric vehicles. In a viral video, TikTok user The EV Guy (@theevguyuk) challenges the beliefs of those who have never owned an EV to give it a go before they knock it.

Don't rely on what other people say until you find out for yourself, he says. He cautions that the cons often "come from people who haven't even driven one."

The clip highlights the usual arguments against these vehicles. However, experience tells another story about whether these points are valid.

As The EV Guy rightly points out about EV owners: "It's their choice." They have these vehicles because they want them and are pleased with them after vetting. The video spotlights an individual comment praising them as "so much nicer to drive!"

The message hit home and sparked debate, with 115 likes and over 1,100 comments.

This story isn't unique; many people say they'll never go back after driving an EV. They have a place in our changing world. They are quieter without the loud engines of vehicles running on gasoline or diesel. They also don't expel heat-trapping gases, which cause rising temperatures.

Scientists know human activity is at the root of a warming planet, and that makes eco-friendly choices more critical than ever.

Simple changes like switching to an EV can save consumers money in the long run, as they cost less to maintain and power. Making the switch can also profoundly impact the environment in a good way by reducing pollution and lowering your carbon footprint.

After all, other affordable energy sources are better for the planet, whether it's a Tesla car or solar power made easy by companies like EnergySage. Everything you do toward a safer and cleaner environment is a step in the right direction. Every positive change you make matters.

It's worth noting that transportation and electricity account for roughly 65% of the country's CO 2 pollution. A switch to EVs could significantly reduce that figure and slow rising temperatures, making it a worthwhile choice.

Many comments on the clip referenced the cons that The EV Guy mentioned, reinforcing his point about misinformation. However, genuine testimonials speak volumes.

The video's commenters include former skeptics, with one posting: "I was one of the naysayers. Now I have one, I blimmin' love it.… costs next to nothing to run and service."

"So peaceful, we love it," another remarked.

