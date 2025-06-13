US firm takes major leap forward on tech that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'Provides a robust foundation'

Electric vehicle technology just took a major leap forward, and it's happening right here in the United States.

Illinois-based Hatch Product Development and Contract Manufacturing has licensed a powerful new EV charging platform developed by the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, according to Interesting Engineering. The goal is to make charging faster, smarter, and more connected — not just to EVs, but to the entire power grid.

This technology serves as an advanced communications system among EVs, charging stations, and the grid. It supports bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to send power back to the grid during peak hours. Additionally, it offers centralized control over multiple charging stations along with remote diagnostics.

That's a big deal for both everyday EV drivers and the planet. Compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles are quieter, produce no exhaust pollution, and generate less pollution overall.

This smarter charging development enhances flexibility in energy flow, reduces strain on the grid, keeps electricity prices low and stable, and accelerates the transition to clean transportation. It is also a win for climate action: More efficient charging reduces pollution and decreases energy waste, resulting in cleaner air and energy for everyone.

Hatch plans to manufacture the platform locally at its Waukegan facility, supporting domestic clean technology innovation and enhancing energy resilience.

"This platform provides a robust foundation for [original equipment manufacturers], charger manufacturers, and infrastructure developers looking to rapidly deploy intelligent charging solutions," the company stated.

Jason Harper, principal electrical engineer at Argonne, added: "We designed this platform to be flexible, secure, and scalable, enabling the next generation of charging technologies to integrate more intelligently with the grid. And we're excited to see Hatch take this into the market with a focus on U.S. manufacturing and high-quality deployment."

This breakthrough joins other recent innovations in the EV industry, such as Lucid Motors' new EV battery technology and an auto expert's tips to maximize an EV's lifespan.

