  • Tech Tech

US firm takes major leap forward on tech that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'Provides a robust foundation'

"We're excited."

by Calvin Coffee
"We're excited."

Photo Credit: iStock

Electric vehicle technology just took a major leap forward, and it's happening right here in the United States. 

Illinois-based Hatch Product Development and Contract Manufacturing has licensed a powerful new EV charging platform developed by the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, according to Interesting Engineering. The goal is to make charging faster, smarter, and more connected — not just to EVs, but to the entire power grid.

This technology serves as an advanced communications system among EVs, charging stations, and the grid. It supports bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to send power back to the grid during peak hours. Additionally, it offers centralized control over multiple charging stations along with remote diagnostics. 

That's a big deal for both everyday EV drivers and the planet. Compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles are quieter, produce no exhaust pollution, and generate less pollution overall. 

This smarter charging development enhances flexibility in energy flow, reduces strain on the grid, keeps electricity prices low and stable, and accelerates the transition to clean transportation. It is also a win for climate action: More efficient charging reduces pollution and decreases energy waste, resulting in cleaner air and energy for everyone.

Hatch plans to manufacture the platform locally at its Waukegan facility, supporting domestic clean technology innovation and enhancing energy resilience.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"This platform provides a robust foundation for [original equipment manufacturers], charger manufacturers, and infrastructure developers looking to rapidly deploy intelligent charging solutions," the company stated.

Jason Harper, principal electrical engineer at Argonne, added: "We designed this platform to be flexible, secure, and scalable, enabling the next generation of charging technologies to integrate more intelligently with the grid. And we're excited to see Hatch take this into the market with a focus on U.S. manufacturing and high-quality deployment."

This breakthrough joins other recent innovations in the EV industry, such as Lucid Motors' new EV battery technology and an auto expert's tips to maximize an EV's lifespan.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x