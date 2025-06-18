Hyundai and Kia announce next-gen robot that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'This marks an important turning point'

The pilot program is an exciting development in the world of EVs.

Two giants in the automotive industry are aiming to change how we look at electric vehicle charging with the introduction of a fully automated charging robot.

In a press release, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors announced an agreement to utilize AI-based "Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Robot" technology at Incheon International Airport in South Korea, according to Interesting Engineering.

As noted by Hyundai, the service will look to tackle any inconveniences that may be caused by heavy EV charger connectors or "anxiety due to high voltage." This can go a long way in persuading hesitant car buyers to make the switch to EVs.

For now, Incheon International Airport plans to have 1,110 EV chargers installed by 2026. This will pair with its fleet of business vehicles that have all been converted to eco-friendly options.

According to Hyundai, if the EV automatic charging robot service is successful at the airport location, the technology can eventually be established in various transportation infrastructures such as ports and railways.

As demonstrated in a short video on YouTube, the EVs would begin proceedings by slowly backing into an EV charging robot station like they would any other charging station.

Using license plate recognition software and "wireless communication," the robot will engage with the vehicle. Once in range, the robot will detect the charging port on the vehicle and begin to automatically charge the EV if the battery is low.

Yang Hee-won, president of Hyundai Motor's research and development division, emphasized the significance of the next-gen technology.

"This marks an important turning point in validating the practical value of future mobility technologies. With customized automatic charging solutions, we aim to deliver a more convenient and enhanced mobility experience for users," Hee-won said, per the Korea Times.

The pilot program is an exciting development in the world of EVs, which also contributes to healthier air quality because they don't release heat-trapping pollution when on the road.

