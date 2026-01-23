Researchers make stunning discovery about global powerhouse: 'If I were a policymaker … I would seriously start questioning [this]'

"Unquestionably the best way to lower your utility bills."

Clean energy hit a "major tipping point" in Europe in 2025, according to the Guardian.

On Jan. 22, energy transition think tank Ember Energy published its "European Electricity Review 2026," with one key milestone emphasized at the top.

In 2025, the EU generated more electricity from wind and solar than from fossil fuels.

Ember Energy determined that 30% of the EU's electricity came from wind and solar, "overtaking" fossil fuels at 29%; wind and solar stood at 20% in 2020. In 2025, those two sources provided more power "than all fossil sources" in 14 of 27 EU member nations.

Analysts at Ember Energy credited a "boom" in European solar deployment, which generated a record 13% of EU energy in 2025, for the development.

Spurred in part by sustained geopolitical tensions involving oil-producing countries, European nations went full-tilt on solar installations throughout the year and into 2026.

The importance of renewables

Speaking to the Guardian, Ember Energy analyst Beatrice Petrovich underscored the importance of wind and solar's price stability and warned that ongoing oil and gas market volatility represented an increasing economic liability to all nations.

"If I were a policymaker or investor, I would seriously start questioning if plans for new gas plants are inflated — and act to avoid a burden for taxpayers and risk of stranded assets," Petrovich said.

