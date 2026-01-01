These US states are getting hit the hardest by 'unprecedented' data center growth: 'The primary reason ... for high prices'

If you live in Virginia, Illinois, or Ohio, new information revealed that you are likely paying more for electricity due to a high concentration of data centers used for artificial intelligence.

What's happening?

According to CNBC, the U.S. Energy Information Administration found that residential utility bills rose 6% on average nationwide. However, utility bills jumped significantly higher than the national average in three specific states.

Prices spiked by 16% in Illinois, 13% in Virginia, and 12% in Ohio. All three of those states have a notable amount of data centers built by tech companies and AI labs, and consume a gigawatt or more of electricity, per CNBC. For reference, that's about equal to upwards of 800,000 homes.

"Data center load growth is the primary reason for recent and expected capacity market conditions, including total forecast load growth, the tight supply and demand balance, and high prices," Monitoring Analytics, an independent watchdog, said in a report.





Why is energy consumption important?

About 40% of the total energy consumed in the United States is used to produce electricity, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Most of the electricity is generated using dirty energy like fossil fuels, but there are more planet-friendly options available.

Going solar is one of the best ways you can protect yourself against high energy prices. Not only will solar energy save you money, but you can also make your home more resilient. TCD's Solar Explorer can help homeowners understand their choices when going solar.

Dirty energy sources contribute to the warming climate, which can intensify extreme weather events and other serious issues. Solar energy is a clean alternative that doesn't emit heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

What's being done about energy consumption?

Reducing your energy consumption starts at home. If you're considering installing solar panels, TCD's Solar Explorer partners can help simplify the process with concierge-level service that can save you up to $10,000 on installation. You can even curate competitive bids from vetted local installers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

There's also $0-down subscription options, like Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program, that will slash your utility rate and let you take advantage of retired federal tax credits. You can find more information on buying solar panels and available incentives with the help of EnergySage.

Pairing your new solar panels with other electric appliances like efficient heat pumps is another money-saving option. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it simple to find an affordable HVAC system for your home.

And don't forget to check out the Palmetto Home app — users can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by taking simple actions every day.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.