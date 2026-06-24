Red alerts sweep Europe as a second heat dome in two months pushes temps past 104, kills 18 in France

"Rising greenhouse gases stifle the planet's ability to lose heat to space."

Less than two months after the last heat dome, Europe is facing another one, with temperatures climbing above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, red alerts spreading across multiple countries, and an early-summer heat wave becoming a growing public safety crisis.

France has already reported at least 18 deaths, and officials warned that the hottest day on record may still be coming.

What's happening?

Another surge of extreme heat has hit, and several countries have responded with their top-level warnings, CNBC reported.

The U.K. Met Office said a rare red extreme heat warning would be in effect Wednesday and Thursday and that the country may surpass its June temperature record.

The Met Office noted temperatures could reach at least 39 degrees Celsius, or about 102 F, while nighttime temperatures may remain above 20 C (68 F) for several consecutive nights, offering little relief.

Red alerts were issued in France, Spain, and Italy along with similar warnings in Germany and Switzerland.

Reuters reported France had recorded at least 18 deaths and ordered hundreds of schools to close. Bordeaux reached 42 C, or 107.6 F.

Météo-France said that 54 regional administrative areas would be under a red heat wave warning Tuesday, a total it called "unprecedented."

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can have immediate and far-reaching effects.

It can trigger heat exhaustion and heat stroke; worsen heart and lung conditions; disrupt sleep; and make everyday routines dangerous for children, older adults, outdoor workers, and anyone without reliable cooling.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also put livelihoods at risk. School closures can force parents to miss work, dangerous job conditions can slow construction and agriculture, and strained health systems and infrastructure can drive up public costs.

Drawing on data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, CNBC said Europe has been warming since the 1980s at about twice the global average rate, faster than any other continent.

CNBC reported that Richard Allan, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said the United Kingdom had not experienced temperatures approaching 40 C before 2022.

What's being done?

Authorities are responding with red alerts, public health warnings, school closures, and guidance to adjust daily routines.

The Met Office said the red warning reflects "an exceptional spell of hot and humid weather" with health risks across the population, as CNBC put it.

Public guidance includes limiting strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat; drinking water regularly; closing blinds during the day; and checking on neighbors, relatives, and others who may be especially vulnerable.

Workers and families are also being urged to closely monitor local weather updates as conditions change.

"Red warnings are reserved for the most severe events," said Mark Sidaway, deputy chief forecaster.

Allan was even more stark, telling CNBC, "It is blindingly obvious that heat waves will increase in severity as rising greenhouse gases stifle the planet's ability to lose heat to space."

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