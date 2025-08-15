Car expert shares firsthand look at 'hilariously small' Fiat EV: 'Say hello to the most adorable little car you've ever seen'

Those in Europe wanting an electric vehicle may find what they're looking for in the Fiat Topolino.

CarBuzz (@carbuzz.com) shared a video of the automobile, and the creator said, "Say hello to the most adorable little car you've ever seen."

The car retails for just $10,000, making it incredibly affordable, and can simply be plugged into the wall for charging. However, according to YouTuber Captain Crankshaft, who called it "hilariously small," the car is illegal in Italy because the first batch of Topolinos had an Italian flag on the side despite being built in Morocco.

Though the exceptionally small size of the Topolino won't be for everyone, this car makes an excellent starter car or city vehicle. It's not only affordable, but like all electric vehicles, owning one also saves money on routine maintenance and gas.

Additionally, electric vehicles offer owners quieter engines and a lack of tailpipe pollution, which makes it easier for car owners (and their communities) to breathe.

Some may be on the fence about electric vehicles because of concerns about the pollution that manufacturing car batteries creates. However, when it comes to the environmental impact of mining for elements, it's important to note that the 30 million tons of minerals utilized each year for clean energy does not even compare to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources used yearly. Additionally, people can't reuse oil and gas like they can minerals.

The absence of a need for gas significantly lessens the production of air pollution, as well. An MIT study discovered that standard vehicles are responsible for roughly 350 grams of carbon air pollution for every mile driven, while electric vehicles create only 200 grams.

Homeowners can help themselves (and the environment) further by installing solar panels on their homes, which drastically increases the amount of savings associated with owning an electric vehicle, as charging with solar energy is far cheaper than relying on the grid. For those looking to boost their savings, EnergySage provides a free online tool that allows homeowners to locate local installers and compare quotes, saving them up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Despite its cuteness, some people weren't fans of the car, while others wished it was available.

"This looks like a drawing of a car," one person said.

Another commented: "This would be awesome if America didn't have people driving monster trucks around everywhere. This car would be a pancake as soon as you drive past a Ford F150 and they can't even see you."

