That kind of issue can quickly turn a money-saving home upgrade into an unwelcome billing surprise.

A homeowner who relied on an Enphase battery setup to avoid costly utility rates says the system suddenly stopped doing one of its most important jobs: using stored power during expensive afternoon hours instead of pulling electricity from the grid.

That kind of issue can quickly turn a money-saving home upgrade into an unwelcome billing surprise.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the homeowner described a change that appeared "just this last week." They said their Enphase savings-mode setup had previously been "correctly managing both a morning peak and an afternoon mid-peak" and discharging the batteries so "no power was imported from the grid," but the afternoon mid-peak period has reportedly stopped working that way.

The system uses Enphase IQ Battery 10c units, an IQ meter collar, and a 6c gateway. Once solar production drops later in the day, the home now starts drawing electricity from the grid during the same time-of-use period the battery is supposed to cover.

Why does it matter?

For households on time-of-use utility plans, battery timing is critical. If a system does not discharge during the highest-rate hours, homeowners can end up paying premium prices despite having already invested in storage to avoid those costs.

For homeowners considering backup power, exploring EnergySage's free tools for home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates, is a good place to start to see which system is best for you.

Another option is Pila. The company's plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of the cost of a whole-home backup system.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect a home during outages, save on energy costs, and go off-grid. It can keep essential devices running when the grid goes down while also helping households use more of their own solar power rather than buying expensive electricity later in the day.

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A properly functioning battery system can reduce afternoon and evening grid imports, which is often when electricity rates are highest. When that stops happening, expected savings can disappear quickly.

What can I do?

For Enphase owners noticing similar behavior, a good starting point is the system configuration. It may also help to confirm that the IQ meter collar and gateway are communicating properly.

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