Energy expert reveals why US could see massive surge in home battery backup installations: '[The] wave is just beginning'

In the land where cash is king, saving money is a winning formula. That's the takeaway from a new report that shows Americans raced to beat the deadline for the canceled solar tax credit.

By October, most installers in the solar energy industry had reached their yearly capacity, according to EnergySage. Its marketplace report revealed a 205% jump in homeowners working with companies after the 30% incentive was set to be eliminated.

The company added that "marketplace transparency limited price inflation," with leader REC's share dropping from 43% to 20% as people chose to install systems as quickly as possible rather than focusing on the best equipment.

This also affected the size of solar systems and whether homeowners opted to include battery backup systems. With the Dec. 31 installation deadline looming, "installers prioritized available inventory over ideal specifications," as EnergySage stated.

"The dip in battery attachment wasn't reduced interest — it was deferred adoption," EnergySage director of insights Emily Walker said. "Thousands of new solar households are now prime candidates for storage retrofits, and that wave is just beginning."

Home batteries are a hot topic, and not just because the Department of Energy warned that blackouts could increase a hundredfold by 2030. With utility-scale installs booming, residential adoption could be next.

Whether you want to go solar and add battery storage to create a cooler future, gain energy independence, save money on bills, or all of the above, the decision will reverberate.

