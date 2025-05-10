This game-changing home tech can protect your family from frustrating blackouts and large energy bills: 'Want to never experience a power outage again?'

It's good to have a backup plan in place for power outages. A short video posted to Instagram discusses a clever piece of home technology that can make blackouts a thing of the past and help you save big on energy bills. "Want to never experience a power outage again?" the caption asks.

As the video explains, the answer is a battery storage unit. It works by gathering and storing energy for future use. Power outages aren't just inconvenient; they can also have lasting effects, such as causing a freezer full of food to spoil or shutting off life-saving medical equipment.

The average American home has about a 1 in 4 chance of experiencing a blackout annually. The causes range from issues with the electricity grid to extreme weather events, including hurricanes and heat waves. After Hurricane Helene, for example, some households were without power for almost three weeks.

The clip also mentions that using a storage battery is a good way to avoid huge energy bills during a crisis. During freezing temperatures in 2021, some Texas residents' charges quickly escalated out of control. People racked up bills as high as $5,000 for just one week, per Business Insider.

The featured battery appears to be the Enphase IQ Battery 5P, which has a capacity of 5 kilowatt-hours; two would be enough to power the average American home for at least 24 hours. That figure can be extended if the biggest drains — heating and air conditioning — are lessened or switched off. While a battery storage unit doesn't require solar panels, it may work best when paired, and that can maximize the money saved.

Rooftop solar panels are becoming increasingly popular in the United States. With substantial environmental and economic benefits, there's something for everyone when it comes to solar energy.

The main sticking point for most homeowners is the upfront cost. Fortunately, EnergySage — a platform that helps homeowners make informed decisions about clean energy upgrades — has free tools to compare quotes and navigate state and federal incentives. You could be eligible for a 30% tax credit for installing rooftop solar, which may shave thousands of dollars off the price of a system.

Figuring out which system and size are best for your home can be challenging. If you're considering solar panels or a battery, EnergySage has free resources to get you started on your journey toward energy security.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.