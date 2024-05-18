Construction giant awarded multimillion-dollar contract to transform major seaport into one of nation's largest offshore wind projects — here's its expected potential

In a major step forward for clean energy, construction giant Skanska has been awarded an $861 million contract to transform the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into one of the nation's largest offshore wind ports, according to Electrek.

This critical infrastructure project, set to run through 2026, will support the 2.1 gigawatt Empire Wind project currently being developed by Equinor just off the coast of New York. With 147 turbines, Empire Wind will have the capacity to power over 1 million households with renewable energy.

The 73-acre seaport transformation involves demolishing existing buildings, preparing the site to stage massive wind turbine components, installing underground utilities, and adding two new heavy-lift crane pads. Skanska will also make significant upgrades to the waterfront and marine facilities.

So, what does this mean for you?

Every investment in clean, renewable wind power helps reduce our reliance on planet-overheating emissions. By curbing carbon and methane, offshore wind projects like Empire Wind play a crucial role in protecting our communities from climate change impacts like extreme weather events and threats to our food supply.

But it's not just about the environment — this project will also make New York a leader in the booming offshore wind industry. The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will serve as a central hub for the expanding East Coast offshore wind market, with the potential to create thousands of good-paying jobs.

Once the port transformation is complete, it will be capable of receiving, storing, and pre-assembling massive offshore wind turbine components. It will serve as the operations and maintenance base for Empire Wind 1, and it will connect the wind farm's clean power to New York City's electricity grid.

"This is a promising new beginning for Empire Wind and we're ready to get started," Equinor Renewables Americans President Molly Morris said of the project. "We commend the Hochul Administration and NYSERDA for their strong commitment to offshore wind.

"Now it's time to deliver a major renewable energy project that will power half a million homes and generate thousands of jobs."

The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal redevelopment is scheduled to begin later this year. For New Yorkers, it represents an exciting step toward a clean energy future that benefits both our planet and our economy.

