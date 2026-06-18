Elementary school joins district solar push with project expected to save nearly $2 million on energy bills

"The biggest thing for us is probably not even the power generation. It is the shade."

After more than a decade of district planning, Ellwood Elementary has now joined Goleta Union's solar-powered schools as the latest campus to make the switch.

In addition to cutting pollution, the project is expected to bring financial and day-to-day benefits. The Santa Barbara News-Press reported that it could save the district big over the years and create a cooler, shaded outdoor area for students.

What happened?

District officials marked the start of Ellwood's new solar operation on June 12. According to the News-Press, the school joins Hollister and Mountain View as the district's three campuses now equipped with solar panels.

Money for the project came from Measure M, the $80 million bond voters approved in 2020. The News-Press reported that the measure was designed to cover campus repairs, classroom updates, internet improvements, and more renewable energy work.

Construction across the three campuses ran from January through March, district officials said, and the arrays have generated more than 27,202 kilowatt-hours since entering service in April.

Solar work is set to continue at the district office, where construction is expected to start by June 29. After that installation is finished, about one-third of the district's electricity is expected to come from solar power.

Why does it matter?

Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services Jordan Goines told the News-Press that the district expects nearly $2 million in electricity-bill savings over 20 years, enough for the solar systems to largely offset their own cost.

The paper reported that the district also anticipates receiving $1.2 million from the IRS under the Inflation Reduction Act, representing 34% of its equipment spending.

For Ellwood, the benefits are not only financial. By placing the panels above the lunch tables, the school has added a cooler gathering spot for students during recess rather than having them sit on the blacktop.

"The biggest thing for us is probably not even the power generation," Principal Ned Schoenwetter told the News-Press. "It is the shade."

Cleaner energy also reduces reliance on fossil fuels, helping curb the air pollution tied to a range of health concerns.

What are people saying?

Local residents praised the initiative and its impact on the young students in the News-Press.

"Today's kindergarteners are going to grow up in buildings that run on the sun, and they're going to think that's completely normal," former board member Susan Epstein declared to the paper.

It doesn't seem like the trend is stopping any time soon, either.

"We have schools that are ready to go saying, 'please, us next,'" Superintendent Mary Kahn told the News-Press.

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