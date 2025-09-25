Elementary school touts massive renovation that slashes its energy costs by over 50%: 'Will free up resources for educational programs'

Whittier Elementary School in Boise, Idaho, is set to cover over half of its energy needs with the recent installation of 340 solar panels, Solar Power World reported.

Solar panels are one of the most effective ways to reduce or eliminate your power bill, whether you're a residential user or a larger institution.

They draw in abundant sunlight and turn it into electricity, with no need for fuel or ongoing input — just the initial installation cost. They also avoid creating heat-trapping air pollution, a problem with most traditional methods of producing electricity.

This particular solar project took place over summer vacation and was completed in time to start production when classes began in the fall. It is projected to cover 53% of the school's energy needs, thereby paying for itself in 12 years at most, per Solar Power World.

As Solar Power World noted, these savings "will free up resources for educational programs and facility improvements."

Meanwhile, the solar energy system itself and the monitoring technology put in place to track its output both offer educational opportunities for the students — meaning this is an even bigger win.

"It's been exciting to partner with the Boise School District on this project," Dan Bennett, director of sales for EGT Solar, told Solar Power World.

"As a prior student representative and volunteer for the Boise School District in my youth, I was able to see firsthand how much the Boise School District cares about this community," he continued. "It is evident that this district is looking towards educating future generations at a high level, and we are thrilled our team can contribute to their efforts."

