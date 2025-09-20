Startup unveils incredible flying go-kart that could soon let you race through the sky: 'The ultimate toy'

"It needs to have a lot of power."

Flying cars may still feel like science fiction, but one startup is turning that dream into a reality — and giving it a fun twist.

New Atlas reported that U.K.-based Elevate Racing has unveiled the AirKart, a single-seat electric flying go-kart designed for closed-course "AeroKarting" tracks, where everyday people could rent the aircraft and race through the skies.

Unlike most electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) being developed for commuters and air taxis, the AirKart is built purely for excitement. Founder Marcin Michalczyk, a former Lilium design engineer, calls it "the ultimate toy."

But the machine is more than just a thrill ride — it could also help shape a future where cleaner, quieter aviation replaces gas-guzzling cars for short-distance travel.

The AirKart is constructed with a lightweight carbon fiber and Kevlar body and powered by eight ducted coaxial propellers.

Designed to be Federal Aviation Administration Part 103 compliant, it won't require a pilot's license to fly in the U.S. Safety is built-in: its EasyFly mode uses GPS and LiDAR to automatically avoid obstacles and land with one button, while more experienced flyers can graduate to a fully manual Sport Mode.

The aircraft is capped at a top speed of 62 miles per hour and a max altitude of 1,312 feet — plenty of height for a thrilling but safe race experience.

The company's vision is to make a flying car more accessible than eVTOLs designed as modes of private transport, which can cost upwards of $200,000 and face major regulatory hurdles. Instead, Elevate Racing plans to open dedicated AeroKarting tracks worldwide by 2027, where a 15-minute flight will cost about $249.

For enthusiasts who want one of their own, Elevate expects to sell AirKarts for $199,000, complete with training.

Beyond the fun factor, the AirKart points toward a greener way to fly. Battery-powered eVTOLs produce zero tailpipe emissions and less noise than helicopters, helping reduce air pollution and city noise — two growing concerns linked to cars and planes. Cleaner skies can mean healthier lungs and quieter communities while giving consumers a new form of recreation that doesn't rely on fossil fuels.

If all goes according to plan, a flying prototype will be in the air next year, with production and global track openings expected in late 2027.

In Michalczyk's words to New Atlas, "We see it as the ultimate toy. It needs to be fun, it needs to be exciting, it needs to have a lot of power."

Soon, it may also help pave the way for a cleaner future in aviation.

