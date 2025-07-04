New survey reveals simple change having major impact on students' mental health: 'A big issue'

Parents are starting to recognize the mental health benefits of electric school buses, according to a new U.S.-based survey.

Forbes reported on the nationwide survey conducted by Highland Electric Fleets, which found that two-thirds of parents believe that reducing stressors such as diesel fumes and noise on the way to school could help support their child's emotional and academic success. Meanwhile, 81% of parents say a calmer ride is important for students' mental health. The general public agrees, with 70% of all surveyed voters saying the same thing.

"The sound of a diesel engine on a school bus is loud, which often means the kids onboard are having to be louder than the bus," mental health speaker Ross Szabo said, per Forbes. "With electric vehicles, the sound of the engine is much quieter. Noise is a big issue, particularly for neurodivergent students who have a higher sensory response, so electric school buses make a big difference to them."

These findings come as a number of school districts transition to electric school bus fleets. For instance, Michigan recently announced that Dearborn schools will be getting 18 electric buses. California is spending $500 million to purchase 1,000 new electric buses, which will be distributed to more than 130 school districts in rural and low-income areas.

In addition to the mental health benefits of electric buses, they also protect students from inhaling tailpipe fumes, which contain harmful substances that can lead to significant health risks such as asthma and other respiratory issues. This same pollution is driving the overheating of our planet, further jeopardizing children's futures.

"It's encouraging to see so many parents recognizing the benefits electric school buses bring to students," Duncan McIntyre, founder and CEO of Highland Electric Fleets, said in a statement. "At Highland, we're proud to partner with school districts across the country to help transition fleets from diesel to electric, because it's not just about cleaner air and lower emissions, it's about providing a calmer, healthier, and quieter ride that helps set students up for success."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.