Car experts share honest reaction after test-driving tiny pickup with shocking power: 'Honestly, quite impressive'

A pint-sized electric pickup is making a big impression — and it's turning heads in the process.

In a recent video posted by Telo Trucks, passengers climb aboard the Telo MT1, a futuristic compact electric vehicle designed for city life, and get a firsthand look at what this new ride can do.

During a speed test on a racetrack, the truck launches forward with shocking power, prompting wide-eyed reactions and bursts of laughter from the backseat.

"TELO Trucks makes the world's most efficient pickup with a 5 foot bed, 5 seats, and a midgate that unlocks an 8 foot bed! With 350 miles of range at a reasonable price," read the caption of the video.

The Telo truck's performance is just one reason it's getting attention online. With its ultra-compact footprint, modern design, and surprisingly robust capabilities, the MT1 is aiming to fill a unique niche: an electric truck that fits urban lifestyles without compromising on utility.

And like all EVs, it offers major consumer perks beyond the wow factor.

EVs are far cheaper to maintain than traditional gas cars — there's no need for oil changes or engine servicing, and charging at home costs significantly less than filling up at the pump.

Some point to the environmental toll of mining for EV battery materials, but this is nothing more than a myth. When accounting for the oil and upkeep that traditional vehicles use, EVs utilize far less resources over their lifespan.

Plus, EVs like the Telo produce no tailpipe pollution, making every trip cleaner for your neighborhood and the planet. These are only some of the benefits you receive when you switch to an electric vehicle.

"That's hilarious and honestly quite impressive, given that the suspension tuning isn't optimized for autoX!" one user said.

"This was so cool, being willing to do this with a prototype shows a ton of faith in the product," another commented. "The TELO marketing team is killing it."

So whether you're after head-turning acceleration, serious savings, or a cleaner way to cruise through the city, this Telo truck proves you don't need a full-sized ride to make a full-sized impact.

