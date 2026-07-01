Slate's $25,000 electric truck skips the screen, brings back crank windows, and leaves tech to you

"All electric with the 200-mile range and NACS ports built in."

A stripped-down electric pickup is drawing attention for doing something rare in today's car market: taking features away instead of piling them on.

For shoppers tired of giant touchscreens and soaring prices, the idea of a $25,000 electric truck with crank windows and a phone slot instead of an infotainment system is proving hard to ignore.

What's happening?

In a walkthrough video on TikTok, Techie Dani (@techiedani) focused on the unusually bare-bones design of Slate's electric truck. "Here's everything you get on this brand new $25,000 truck," she says to begin the breakdown.

The cab stood out less for what it includes than what it leaves out.

"It's a little analog," Dani says, showing off crank windows, cloth seats, and physical air conditioning controls instead of a built-in screen. Rather than relying on an infotainment system, the setup includes a place for a phone or to "add an iPad" so drivers can use their own map systems.

Even with the no-frills interior, the creator emphasized that the truck still has up-to-date EV basics.

"It's all electric with the 200-mile range and NACS ports built in," Dani says. The walkthrough also highlights a 5-foot bed, 2,000 pounds of towing capacity, and the option to convert it into an SUV.

"How is it still 25k?!??" one asked, while another wrote, "Too expensive for what you get."

Why does it matter?

Affordable EVs remain one of the biggest missing pieces in the auto market, especially for drivers who want utility without paying full-size truck prices. This model appears to trade creature comforts for a low starting cost.

If it reaches buyers anywhere near that price point, a simple electric truck could help more people tap into the everyday money-saving benefits of EV ownership. Drivers typically spend less on fuel by charging rather than buying gas, and they also tend to incur lower routine maintenance costs because EVs have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes.

The minimalist approach may not appeal to everyone, though. Some shoppers clearly expect more features for $25,000, especially when entry-level gas trucks are still part of the conversation. But others may see the lack of expensive built-in tech as the point rather than a drawback.

A no-frills EV could also appeal to people who want a work truck, a second vehicle, or a customizable platform instead of a fully loaded daily driver.

What's being done?

Slate's approach suggests one possible path toward lower-cost EVs: Simplify the hardware, skip the expensive screens, and let drivers bring their own tech. A phone mount and Bluetooth speaker may be enough if the trade-off is a cheap truck.

"Everybody spends all their time complaining about this car as if it's not exactly what they've been asking for for the last 20 years," one commenter wrote.

If this vehicle and others like it gain traction, they could open a new lane in the market: practical EVs built around affordability, not luxury.

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