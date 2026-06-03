Slate's bare-bones electric pickup will finally reveal price when preorders open later this month

Slate's strategy appears to give buyers stripped-down options to start cheap and add only desired features.

Slate Auto's stripped-down electric pickup that gained serious online attention last year is approaching its next major milestone, with the startup saying it will soon open preorders and finally disclose pricing.

That could help answer one of the biggest questions surrounding the minimalist EV, which has drawn attention by promising a lower-cost entry point into electric driving.

According to a report from InsideEVs, June 24 will mark the official start of preorders for Slate's first vehicle, a compact electric pickup designed with minimal features in an apparent effort to keep costs down.

Customers who previously placed a $50 refundable reservation will get first access to the finished trucks if they submit a non-refundable $250 deposit and lock in a delivery window within 30 days.

Shoppers who did not reserve earlier can still preorder starting June 24, though their delivery windows are expected to come later. Those buyers will need to make a $300 non-refundable payment.

Buyers can expect invitations in late 2026 to choose wraps and accessories, arrange financing, and finalize purchase agreements.

Slate previously said the truck could start at "less than $20,000," though that estimate depended on the now-eliminated $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Without that incentive, the actual starting price may land closer to $25,000, InsideEVs noted.

If Slate can keep the price relatively low, it could give more drivers access to an EV at a time when affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to adoption.

The tradeoff is that Slate's base model is deliberately sparse.

The entry-level "Blank Slate" includes air conditioning, a small display ahead of the steering wheel, and some safety systems, but it leaves out power windows, an infotainment system, and exterior paint.

The truck has two doors, rear-wheel drive, 201 horsepower, and a projected 150 miles of range with the standard battery.

An extended-range battery raises that estimate to 240 miles, though it comes at an added cost.

Slate's strategy appears straightforward: strip out pricey extras, offer customization later, and give buyers more control over how much they spend.

Slate's June 24 reveal should provide a better sense of whether its stripped-down electric truck can live up to its promise of bringing EV prices within reach of more drivers.

If it succeeds, it could help expand a market where truly affordable electric vehicle options are still relatively scarce.

If you're considering an EV, one of the easiest ways to maximize your savings is by charging at home, which is typically much cheaper than relying on public chargers and can save you hundreds of dollars per year.

If you're interested in installing a faster home charger, Qmerit offers free instant estimates for Level 2 charger installations.

You can cut costs even further by pairing your EV with solar panels, since charging with your own solar energy is often cheaper than using public chargers or drawing power from the grid. To explore your options, check out EnergySage, which connects you with vetted installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation through competitive bids.

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