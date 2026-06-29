Slate's stripped-down $24,950 pickup is now America's cheapest EV, and cheapest truck

"Because it's an EV and you get that instant torque, it actually does pick up pretty quick."

While the U.S. is lagging behind international competitors when it comes to affordable EVs, a new model is set to shake up that trend. The new electric pickup truck from Slate comes with a starting price of $24,950, making it America's most affordable EV.

Now, content creators are getting their first, hands-on look at the upcoming vehicle and sharing their thoughts before the model hits the market.

What happened?

Parker Burton (@imparkerburton) highlighted the new vehicle in a recent video. The Slate truck was designed to be fully customizable, with each option adding to the "blank Slate" price of $24,950.

The creator said the new entry price would make Slate both "the cheapest EV on the market" and "the cheapest truck on the market." Buyers who choose the blank-Slate version would start with a no-frills model that includes the bare-bones basics and then build it out with extras afterward.

Describing Slate as "the Android of cars" because it is so customizable, the creator said the truck can be outfitted with roughly 100 accessories and around 100 wrap choices.

Speed is not the main selling point here, but the creator said the truck reaches 0 to 60 miles per hour in about eight seconds and noted that "because it's an EV and you get that instant torque, it actually does pick up pretty quick."

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, the biggest barrier to switching to an EV is still the upfront cost. A sub-$25,000 entry point could make electric driving more realistic for people who mainly want a commuter vehicle, a practical second car, or a light-duty truck.

EVs can save drivers significant amounts of money over time. In addition to spending less on gas, EV owners typically avoid routine maintenance costs tied to oil changes, many engine-related repairs, and other upkeep that gas-powered vehicles require.

There is also an environmental benefit. EVs do not produce tailpipe pollution, which can help improve local air quality while reducing planet-warming pollution from transportation.

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